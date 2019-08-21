MIDDLETOWN — Alexandria allowed Shenandoah to climb all the way out of a 2-0 hole on Wednesday night before recovering for a 3-2 volleyball win.
The Tigers pulled out a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 16-14 victory to go 2-0 in the young season. It was the Raiders’ first action of the year.
Alexandria took advantage of some early miscues in the first two sets to apparently take command of the match.
In the opener, the Tigers trailed 11-9 before a Shenandoah hitting error gave the serve to Ally Honeycutt. She served a couple of aces, and Addyson Warren added a pair of kills in a 7-0 run for a 16-11 advantage. The Raiders got no closer than two the rest of the set.
The home team was very close to evening the match in the second when Audrey Duncan took the serve and had four straight aces, three of them directed at the same spot.
“I called a timeout and asked them how long it was going to take for them to realize that was where they were going to hit it,” said Tigers coach Caitlin Foster. “Then it was like a little light went off in their heads, and they figured out they could move their feet.”
When the carnage ended, the Raiders were on top 14-10, and they still led 19-15 when a service error gave the ball to Carlie Remington. The Tigers scored the next seven points, four of those coming on Shenandoah miscues. Shortly after, the second set was over.
“The first two games were sloppy,” said Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre.”If we eliminate that against teams, I am confident we will make good plays before the other team does.”
In the third set, the Raiders pulled out to a 13-7 advantage. The Tigers answered with six straight to tie the game as Kaitlyn Bair had a pair of kills and Olivia Hall contributed a block.
This time the Raiders kept them from pulling away and never trailed by more than two. At 20-20, a service error by the visitors put the ball in Duncan’s hands again. This time she served no aces, but she didn’t need to.
Junior Erikka Hill had three kills and a block, and the Raiders had life.
In the fourth set, Shenandoah spurted out from a 10-10 deadlock to lead 14-10 and never gave up the advantage. Duncan had a couple of kills down the stretch to go with one by Hill.
In the tense final set, no team led by more than three, and Alexandria never by more than two. Hill Had a pair of kills for the Raiders and Bair a pair for the Tigers. Bair served an ace between a pair of Raider miscues for an 11-9 lead.
Shenandoah couldn’t pull even until an Alex service error and an ace by Kara Surguy tied it at 14. Surguy’s service error on the next point made it 15-14 for Alexandria. A tip by Mckenzie Adams closed out the match.
“The serve is our best offensive weapon,” said MacIntyre. “That’s saying quite a bit when you have Erikka Hill on your team.”
Duncan led the team with six aces, and Hill had 18 kills. Kamryn Buck added 29 assists.
“We were aware when (Hill) rotated to the back row,” said Foster. “We said ‘We have to take advantage of the next three rotations.’ Shenandoah has a lot of great servers. We are a team that usually passes the ball well. But not tonight. We made it hard on our setters.”
The Tigers are off until Tuesday when they host Muncie Burris. Shenandoah hosts Anderson on Thursday.
