ALEXANDRIA -- With the tallest regular rotation player standing just 5-foot-8, height is not one of the Alexandria girls basketball team's greatest strengths. But quickness at the guard position is a solid component of the team, and it was unleashed on an overwhelmed opponent in the season opener.
Alex's defense forced 35 total turnovers and sparked a pair of decisive runs as the Tigers routed Muncie Burris 76-22 on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.
The Tigers scored the first 13 points and led 13-2 after the first quarter. The Owls turned the ball over 14 times in the period, including one stretch of eight straight possessions, which led to easy fast-break points.
"For our first game of the year, I was extremely happy with our defense," Alex head coach Greg Warren said. "We're small, but we're quick and athletic, and I think we're very aggressive. We have to play to our strengths. I thought tonight we came out, touched a lot of basketballs and forced a lot of pressure."
For the Tigers, who frequently play with four guards on the floor, the scoring was balanced as was the damage defensively. Sophomore Jada Stansberry and junior Reece VanBlair paced the Alex scoring with 16 points each, sophomore Ally Honeycutt scored 13 and Kirsten Van Horn, one of just three seniors on the roster, added 12 while leading the undersized Tigers with eight rebounds.
Alex outrebounded Burris 44-29 overall and had a total of 17 offensive rebounds.
"The whole team across the board, even early on in the season know their roles," Warren said. "They know where they've got to play and to step up and know their strengths. I think that's the type of scoring we can have all year."
If there was a time of the game Warren was less than pleased, that would have been the second quarter. Although Alex still outscored Burris 24-15 in the period, the Tigers got overzealous defensively and got into some foul trouble.
They regrouped at halftime and broke open a game that was already well in hand with an 18-0 run to start the third quarter. During the run, Honeycutt hit a trio of 3s while Stansberry and VanBlair each connected once. The Tigers collected seven steals during the run and finished the night with 21 total, led by Stansberry's eight.
"When you're playing like that, you can't have stupid reach-in fouls," Warren said. "That was a big focus at halftime was, 'Let's get in the passing lanes and stop reaching.'"
Stansberry also led the Tigers with six assists and junior Reiley Hiser scored eight points while handing out five assists and had five steals.
Senior Maddy Schuyler, despite some foul trouble, had six rebounds as well.
Due to Cowan making the volleyball state finals, this week's game against the Blackhawks was rescheduled to Nov. 23, so the next Alex game will be next Tuesday at Delta. The Tigers return home Nov. 15 when Jay County comes to town.
The Tigers junior varsity, led by 12 points from freshman Bri Fakes, routed the Owls 37-10 in their season opener.
