ALEXANDRIA — Simply put, the Alexandria Tigers survived one of the most exciting volleyball matches of the year.
In an extended fourth set that had the fans from both teams in the bleachers on their feet, the Tigers held off the Bulldogs to pull out a 25-18, 24-26, 25-17, 34-32 win between the Madison County rivals Thursday.
There were plenty of emotional momentum swings between the teams, although the first set gave no indication the evening would turn out that way.
The Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never let the Bulldogs get closer than six the remainder of the set. Senior Kaitlyn Bair had six kills and a block for Alex in the opener, but she was just getting warmed up.
So too, was the match.
Lapel jumped out early 9-4 in the second set behind its big offensive weapon, junior Ashlynn Allman. The Tigers chipped away and eventually went on a scoring run to take a 20-15 lead and seemingly had control of the match.
But a trio of Lapel freshmen stepped up and helped the Bulldogs mount a comeback.
With Allman and key defensive specialist Madi Carpenter on the bench, freshman Annalee Stow stepped up with four kills in a five-point stretch, and Elizabeth Stern added two kills and block as the Bulldogs stormed back and evened the match.
According to Lapel coach Rebecca Kadinger, subbing for Hilary Eppert for a second straight night, the youngsters grew up a little on the road against Alex.
“They were kind of put in a situation where they were forced to,” Kadinger said. “I feel like, because they are young, we wondered if they were going to be too nervous tonight, but that was not the case at all.”
A third freshman, Maryn Landis, added an ace during the comeback.
Lapel seemed to capitalize on the momentum and led 9-5 in the third set when an apparent Allman kill made it a five-point Bulldog lead.
But she was called for going over the net, reversing the point and sending the momentum back to the Tigers.
Alex limited Lapel to just seven points the remainder of the set and took the 2-1 lead.
The fourth set was close throughout, with Alexandria trying to put things away and Lapel attempting to extend the evening.
“Leaving the fifth game to chance, you want to close it out right then,” Alex coach Caitlin Morency said. “I think that was their driving force. I think I kept hearing Lauren (Dungan) saying, ‘Don’t let it go to the fifth. Let’s finish it here.’”
An emphatic kill by Bair put Alex up 20-19, but a kill and an ace by Lapel junior Emma Anderson gave the Bulldogs two set points at 24-22.
Again, Alex came back to tie before a Landis kill gave Lapel another opportunity.
But a Bair block and a Taylor Stinefield kill gave Alexandria its first match point at 26-25.
Four straight hitting errors by the teams gave Lapel another set point at 28-27. Back-to-back kills by Bair and Dungan made it 29-28 Tigers, but a Stern block again tied the match.
Back and forth the teams went. A Lapel hitting error was followed by an Allman kill, then Ashlynn Duckworth for Alex and Anderson for Lapel exchanged kills to keep it even at 31-31.
Lapel took its final lead at 32-31 on a hitting error, but a Lapel serving error and net violation gave the Tigers match point at 33-32.
Lapel got the ball where it wanted, but Tigers junior Olivia Hall was equal to the task, blocking Allman to secure the final point of a match that left both coaches and benches spent.
“I couldn’t be prouder of those girls,” Kadinger said.
“It shows that the girls have a lot of fight and no give up in them,” Morency said, looking up at the scoreboard. “That’s nine extra points we had to earn, and we were down for several of those. They didn’t give up.”
For the match, Bair and Allman finished with 17 kills each with Dungan adding 12 for the Tigers. Bair admitted to enjoying the show at times, even while starring in it.
“It’s always fun, especially when we play teams like Lapel or Frankton, teams that we have rivalries with,” she said. “It’s always fun, especially when, I guess you could say it was a heated match.”
Anderson had six kills and two aces, Stern and Stow added five kills each and Emma Jackley had 29 assists for the Bulldogs.
Stinefield recorded nine kills, Hall had five kills to go with three blocks and Kendall Parker had six kills and six aces to go with her 31 assists for Alex.
The Bulldogs swept the Tigers in the JV contest 25-22, 25-20.
