ALEXANDRIA — There is good news in Elwood.
No, it didn’t come on The Jungle volleyball court Thursday where Alexandria beat the Panthers 26-24, 25-16, 25-16. Rather it is that Elwood senior libero Kaylee Guillemette’s father was in attendance after surviving a horrific summer ordeal.
Guillemette’s father Justin is a firefighter in Pipe Creek Township who was recently discharged from the hospital after a two-month fight — including five weeks unconscious in intensive care — with COVID-19. His battle included a collapsed lung and being intubated.
Through it all, Guillemette never missed a summer workout, a practice or a match, leaving one time early to get to the hospital before visiting hours ended. She is tied for the team lead in sets played, second in service receptions and fourth in digs. For the senior, going to school every day and playing volleyball was her escape, and the team was her second family.
“It was a day-by-day basis, and I know it sounds weird, but I enjoyed going to school,” Guillemette said. “It had happened over the summer, and I was ready to get back just so I wasn’t sitting around the house.”
“She didn’t miss anything over the summer, not a thing,” Elwood coach Lindsay Durm said. “We had good talks about it continuously throughout the whole thing. ... It was an outlet, a safe space. It continues to be a safe space where, for an hour-and-a-half or two hours, she can just be so busy and focused. The real world wasn’t involved.”
The option of missing a practice or match was always available to Guillemette if she needed to take a day away.
“She knew that, at any time. We made it very clear, ‘You miss your dad, go see him,’” Durm said. “Miss practice, nobody will care, especially not us.”
Justin had been able to watch many of Guillemette’s matches while in the hospital via Facebook on an iPad and later, as he gained strength, on his own phone. But he was able to attend a match in person last week when Mississinewa came to Elwood, a pleasant surprise for Guillemette.
“It was Wednesday and he wasn’t supposed to be home until Friday, so I wasn’t even thinking about it,” she said. “I opened my eyes, and there he was.”
Guilemette and her family have been overwhelmed by the emotional and financial support from the community and from friends. She said volleyball has been an invaluable therapy and escape during the worst of the summer.
“It’s been amazing,” Guilemette said. “We had an emotional talk as a team about how valued we are by each other. It’s really eye-opening, no matter what you believe in anyone else, what they believe in you is truly amazing.”
Guillemette recorded two aces against Alexandria. Jaleigh Crawford had seven kills and two aces, Kendra Sallee had six kills and Savannah Garcia and Ella Flanagan recorded seven assists each.
Elwood (9-16) will host Eastern on Monday for senior night, where Justin said he will walk his daughter onto the court.
The Tigers were led by Ashlynn Duckworth’s 10 kills, eight kills and a block from Olivia Hall and a 26-assist, five-ace night from Kendall Parker. Alexandria improved to 14-9 overall, has won eight of its last nine matches and will play at Madison-Grant in prime time Saturday night with the Central Indiana Conference championship on the line.
“It’s exciting is what it is,” Alexandria coach Emalee Wyatt said. “I’m excited to go into it, and I know the girls are, too. It’s always a huge mental game for them, so it just depends how they come into that gym, what they’re thinking and how they’re feeling.”
