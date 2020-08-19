ALEXANDRIA — Strong starts are emphasized by coaches both in terms of the season as a whole and in each individual competition.
For the Alexandria volleyball team, that has been the case for both early in the 2020 season.
Kaitlyn Bair celebrated her early season senior night with 10 kills and two aces, and Alexandria stayed in system through much of the match as the Tigers swept Shenandoah 25-19, 25-11, 25-22 Wednesday in The Jungle.
Alexandria (2-0) was coming off a convincing sweep of Muncie Central the night before and put the Raiders in an early hole in each of the first two sets.
Another senior, Lauren Dungan, served up four aces during an 8-0 run early in the first set as the Tigers jumped out to a 9-1 lead. In keeping the Raiders out of their offensive system throughout the set, Alex never allowed its opponent to get closer than five points the remainder of the set.
“We were fortunate enough to have some really good serving runs,” Alex coach Caitlyn Morency said. “When the ball did come back over, we were able to stay in system. The girls did a good job of getting the ball to (setter Kendall Parker) with a pretty settable ball.”
Shenandoah (1-2) struggled Wednesday with communication following the graduation of key senior leaders like Kamryn Buck and Kara Surguy. Sophomore Kayla Muterspaugh has taken over the setting duties from Buck and handed out 17 assists, but coach Josh MacIntyre was frustrated by the team failing to talk during rallies which led to numerous lost points when a ball fell between two teammates.
“I’m going to give Kayla tons of credit. She’s a young kid, she’s never set before, but she’s coming along and she’s getting it,” he said. “My whole thing is serving and passing, and that’s what killed us tonight.”
In the second set, it was a 5-0 service run by Parker that set up an 11-3 Alexandria lead.
Parker finished with 20 assists and two aces.
Morency credited her back row duo of Dungan and junior Carlie Remington — who led the Tigers with eight digs — for putting Parker in position to get the ball to her attackers — namely Bair, Taylor Stinefield (five kills), and Olivia Hall (four kills).
“This is the second night in a row that (Remington) has played really well,” Morency said. “She’s all over the court. You can’t really get a ball past her right now.”
Remington, who lost out on her sophomore tennis season when spring sports were canceled, is excited about getting back to competition.
“I was so excited for tennis, but when it didn’t happen, I just started working on volleyball right away,” she said. “I knew that’s what I had to do, and I’m so excited to be out here.”
The Raiders showed some fight in the third set but could not build an advantage of more than two points. Back-to-back kills by Bair put Alex up to stay at 16-15.
Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill led all players with 15 kills and three blocks, and Jenna Stewart added five kills — all in the third set.
Dungan finished the match with five aces and three kills for Alexandria.
In addition to Bair and Dungan, seniors Katie Duckworth and Aubrey McCann were honored prior to the match.
The Alexandria junior varsity knocked off Shenandoah 25-17, 25-19. The Raiders will stay on the road for a match Thursday night at Anderson while Alexandria visits Indian Creek on Saturday for two matches.
