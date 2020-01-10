ALEXANDRIA — Getting an opportunity to come home means a lot to Alexandria graduate and head basketball coach Marty Carroll.
In just two years since his return, he has made plenty of history already.
Senior Rylan Metz and junior Kole Stewart made key defensive plays in the closing seconds to help Alexandria top Pendleton Heights 47-44 for the school’s first Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament title Friday.
The win snapped a 21-game losing streak to Pendleton Heights that dates back to Nov. 25, 1997. It also denied a chance for PH to match Anderson for the all-time top spot with their sixth county title.
Carroll took the Alexandria coaching job last season after several years as an assistant at Frankton. During the season, he guided the Tigers to the county title game for the first time, won a sectional and now has the coveted county crown to go with it.
“Number one was getting to come back home,” Carroll said. “Maybe this just solidifies that I can coach a little bit?”
The game itself gave the capacity crowd at The Jungle more than its money’s worth.
The early advantage went to the Arabians. They took a five-point lead into the locker room after a Tristan Ross basket late in the half.
The biggest lead for PH (5-6) was 10 at 28-18 after a 3-point basket by sophomore Luke Candiano.
But two Brennan Morehead layups and a Cade Vernetti trey helped keep the Tigers within striking distance and allowed Carroll to change his defense heading into the second half.
“I think we had a really good plan, and we carried it out really well,” he said. “I press. That’s what I like to do. We do it a multitude of different ways. ... In the first half, we pressed to slow them down. In the second half, we pressed to take the ball away.”
That proved vital in the fourth quarter.
With PH leading 40-37, a Vernetti free throw followed by two from Metz with 1:25 left pulled Alex (8-5) even at 40-40.
After several passes on the next PH possession, Metz stepped into the passing lane, took the ball away and hit a runner at the other end, giving the Tigers the lead for good at 42-40.
“In the huddle, coach said to try to take the ball if we can and not to foul,” Metz said. “I saw the ball go up in the air. I went for it, took it and scored.”
On the ensuing PH possession, it was Stewart’s turn. He scooped up the loose ball with 30.7 seconds left, got fouled and hit both free throws. He connected on five of six in the closing minute to salt away the championship for the Tigers.
This, just two days after missing three of four technical free throws against Anderson.
“After the other night, I knew I was going to have to practice my free throws,” Stewart said. “I’ve always shot free throws pretty good, but I needed to shoot more. So today I went to the gym and shot 50 more free throws until I hit 20 in a row.”
PH was led in scoring by senior Tristan Ross with 13 points and 10 rebounds, junior Davrick Black with 11 points and five assists and sophomore Jamison Dunham with 12 points.
Metz led Alex with 12, Morehead added 11 and Vernetti scored 10.
All three leading scorers for Alex were also key members of the state’s baseball championship team last June.
Carroll said it’s no coincidence they made the winning plays down the stretch.
“Rylan Metz is not afraid of the moment, and Kole Stewart isn’t sure there is a moment,” Carroll said. “He’s oblivious to (pressure). He just plays and shoots.”
