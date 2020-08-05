ALEXANDRIA — Elwood and Alexandria are rivals in many ways as the two schools compete for Central Indiana Conference, Madison County and geographic bragging rights.
The girls golf programs for the Panthers and the Tigers opened their respective seasons Wednesday and, while that rivalry is still there, the seniors from both teams consider it a friendly one.
Alex senior Gracyn Hosier remembers her first trip to the Elwood Golf Links as a freshman, when the seeds of friendship between the competing players for the two schools were sown.
“At the Elwood Invitational, we played at their course and it was really rough,” she said. “I had never played golf before, and their course is really hard. I think, for both teams to play together, it made it more comfortable because we kind of already knew each other.”
Hosier played well enough Wednesday at Yule Golf Club in Alexandria, especially from tee to green, to earn medalist honors with a 48 as the Tigers defeated the Panthers 203-244.
Hosier was the lone player on the course to break 50 as she was joined in the Tigers’ scoring column by seniors Kelsey Rhoades (51) and Emma Howe (52) and junior Chloe Cuneo (52). Sophomore Cali Crum shot a 56, and junior Jordyn Rardin added a 57 for the Tigers.
It was a reminder for Alex coach Bruce Johnson, on any given day, any of his top four players could turn in the low score, and all four battled.
“There were only four shots between them,” Johnson said. “Watching Emma today, I would have guessed she had shot a 60, but it was a 52. She struggled and struggled but had good holes after that.”
Hosier was striking the ball well Wednesday, particularly off the tee and from the fairway. The putter let her down several times, but overall she was pleased with the round. Not just with the score but, as one of so many athletes that lost the spring when her tennis season was canceled, with just being able to compete.
“I was a little surprised. I didn’t think I would do that well,” Hosier (who also plays basketball) said. “I think it’s good that we get to play this. In golf, you’re not really close to anybody, so it’s one sport that you can play. Tennis could have been that way, but they were trying to be safe. Hopefully, we can play all three sports and have all seasons.”
Senior Sydney Tincher fired a 54 to lead Elwood and was joined by junior Taylor Ash (60), senior Allison Johnson (63) and sophomore Alyvia Savage with a 67. A fifth player is currently in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, but coach Lydia Retherford expects her to return next week.
Tincher echoed Hosier’s sentiments about the friendly rivalry between the teams after playing alongside Alex’s No. 1 player, Rhoades.
“I love opening the season with the Alex group. I have a lot of friends on that team,” Tincher said. “We encourage each other a lot. … I played with Kelsey, and she’s such a great kid. I love playing with her. She encouraged me, and I encouraged her.”
While both teams will be in action again soon — Alexandria hosts Muncie Central on Thursday before the Bearcats visit Elwood on Tuesday — Hosier and Tincher are not taking anything for granted and are taking the season day by day.
“I’m doing as much as I can to keep the contact down and prevent the spread of the disease,” Tincher said. “I know I’m doing my part, washing my hands and using hand sanitizer, because one of our teammates is currently in quarantine. It takes a toll.”
“I’m hoping we can play the whole season and get to sectional,” Hosier said. “But, if not, at least I got to play some for my senior year.”
