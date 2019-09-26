ALEXANDRIA — It was a bit of a mismatch on paper and on the court.
Alexandria’s boys tennis team is as healthy now as it has been all season. It was also Senior Night for the Tigers. Elwood is a team without seniors and filled with players, many of whom are new to competitive tennis.
The result is exactly what you might expect, a 5-0 win for the home team. The Tigers lost no sets and only five games the entire match.
“I’ve had more lineup changes this season than any season in the past,” said Alexandria coach Matt DeVault of the alterations he had to make this season. “We’ve had people hurt, and then we lost our top two singles players from a year before, so basically everyone is playing a new position.”
The beginning was tough for the Tigers, losing the first four matches with three of the defeats coming against teams that were ranked in the district.
“We started against some really good teams, and that really got us going,” said Trevor Simison, one of the team’s three seniors and their No. 1 singles player. “This is my favorite team of all the ones I’ve played on in terms of bonding together. When we’re all healthy, we’re a very good team.”
Simison did his part to prove that, defeating Elwood’s Kaleb Haley 6-1, 6-2.
“That was a really important match for me to win,” said Simison. “My whole family was here, even people I don’t get to see that often and some that don’t really follow tennis that much.”
One of the other seniors for the Tigers is Chase Beltz, who topped the Panthers’ Ryan Hayes 6-0, 6-0. The final senior is Seth Parker, who teamed with junior Dylan Clark for a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Kole Ruder and Josh Pete.
Junior Martin Friedrich was also honored because he is an exchange student and this will be his last season with the team. Friedrich and sophomore Brayden Bates defeated Ethan Haas and Kevin Beaman 6-0, 6-1.
This was the 10th victory of the season for Alexandria, which means the team has put up a 10-3 record since the 0-4 start.
“We set goals at the start of the season, and one was to have a winning record, so getting to 10 wins means we did that,” said DeVault. “We played well in the (Madison) County but lost in the semis to a good Madison-Grant team. Then we came back and beat Pendleton Heights on its court, and I think that was a big match for us.”
The Tigers have an open date Monday and are looking for an opponent. The sectional draw is also Monday with action to begin locally Wednesday.
For the Panthers, there were some competitive matches and points but still a lot of room for improvement.
“I didn’t get the aggression out of this team that I want to see,” said Elwood coach John Kelly. “We still lack that key element. Individually, the players are wanting to work on the things that they need to improve. They have a desire to get better. I will have all of these players coming back next season.”
The Panthers next play at Frankton on Monday.
