ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Tigers put up a 27-point quarter and a quarter later registered a 28-point period, and it proved too much for the Lapel Bulldogs on Friday.
The Tigers moved to the girls basketball sectional championship game with a 78-59 victory. They will play the Frankton Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sometimes putting up big points involves more than just looking at the leading scorer. Often it involves offensive execution and passing up good shots for better ones.
In this game, Jada Stansberry stepped up in all areas. The junior point guard is always a threat to steal the ball from the opposition or just be there when a loose ball is up for grabs. She also can jet past defenders with the ball en route to either a hoop or a pass to an open teammate.
Stansberry missed only three field goals in leading her team with 17 points. She had a hand in Lapel’s 21 turnovers, and her assists were instrumental in having four teammates with eight or more points.
“I know if I can pass it, I have a lot of teammates who can get open and score,” said Stansberry. “It makes my job a lot easier.”
Or at least she makes it look easy.
Feeding off the share-the-ball strategy, Reece VanBlair and Ally Honeycutt scored 14 points, Reiley Hiser had 13 and Madison Schuyler added eight.
VanBlair had to sit out much of the third quarter with foul trouble.
“Jada takes on so much responsibility already,” said Alexandria coach Mickey Hosier. “With Reece off the floor, she has to take on even more.”
When Stansberry missed a couple of minutes when she tumbled to the floor and bumped her head in the third quarter, there was an opening and the Bulldogs rushed toward it.
Lapel trailed 16-10 after one quarter and 43-25 at halftime. Some of that deficit was due to early foul trouble that plagued 5-foot-11 junior Ashlynn Allman. She scored seven points in the first quarter and no more the rest of the half.
“You can say a lot about us, but one thing you can’t say is that we quit,” said Lapel coach Zach Newby. “We didn’t execute in the first half. We knew they wanted to kick it out and shoot 3s, and they did that very well.”
In the second half they lived up to the coach’s billing by twice cutting the lead to eight points. The Tigers only scored seven points in the third period, getting off just four shots and turning the ball over eight times.
With Allman back in the lineup, she scored six points and the team put up 15. A big 3-pointer by Gracyn Hosier helped Alexandria keep the lead at double digits, 50-40 with eight minutes to play.
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers rebuilt the lead with VanBlair back on the floor and the ball in Stansberry’s hands. The team scored 28 points, missing just one field goal the entire period.
VanBlair scored seven while Honeycutt and Hiser hit crippling 3-pointers. Lapel was forced to put on the pressure, which Stansberry cut through and made a pair of pinpoint passes to Schuyler in close, and she finished on both of them.
After missing five of six free throws earlier in the game, Stansberry hit five of six in the closing minutes to keep the Bulldogs from getting close.
Lapel senior Chloe Tucker led both teams with 18 points, 11 of those in the second quarter with Allman on the bench and her team in dire need. Allman was next with 15. Kerith Renihan scored nine and senior Lily Daniels eight.
Daniels and Tucker will be missed by the team a year from now.
“Our seniors battle every single day,” said Newby. “They set the standard, and that’s not always been the case here. They gave their teammates a foundation.”
The Tigers move on with a 22-2 record. In the Eagles, they will face one of the only two teams to defeat them during the season.
“We know we will have to play unselfishly against them,” said Stansberry.
Lapel closes out the season with a a 10-11 mark.
“We didn’t close this game. They beat us. Alexandria is a good team, and they hit the shots they needed,” said Newby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.