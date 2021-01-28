ALEXANDRIA — In the regular season and Central Indiana Conference finale for both teams, Alexandria’s girls jumped up big at home and cruised to a 67-30 win over Madison-Grant.
While they will have to turn the page and get ready for sectional, coach Mickey Hosier and his Alexandria girls basketball team took the time Thursday evening to reflect on what has been a special season.
“I just talked about it in the locker room, just how special this year has been and how special this group has been,” Hosier said. “From Day 1, they just have completely bought in to what the coaching staff has been trying to do and what we thought we could be. I thought we could be a good team, but a good team becomes a great team when kids buy into their role.”
Alexandria found its groove early, and it all started on the defensive end. They forced 13 first-quarter turnovers against the Argylls, including on 10 straight possessions. With Ally Honeycutt connecting on her first two 3-point attempts, and point guard Jada Stansberry converting defense into offense, the Tigers posted scoring runs of 15-0, 14-4 and 7-2 in the first half for a 40-15 lead at the break.
Stansberry led all players with 17 points and four assists and just missed a defensive double-double with nine steals.
“Jada is just a problem,” Hosier said. “There are nights when I don’t think she played well. Then I go look at the film, and she just caused so many issues for the (other) team, and she’s really developed into a girl who can get into the lane and find people.”
The Argylls were able to hold Tigers leading scorer Reece VanBlair in check in the first half, thanks to the defense of Chelsea Bowland. But leading scorer Azmae Turner picked up three first-half fouls — two on loose balls — and, already without starting guard Daya Greene, the Argylls found themselves behind the 8-ball early. They committed 21 total turnovers in the first half.
“I think just in general, our passing was just atrocious in the first half,” M-G coach Brandon Bradley said. “I don’t think we had kids doing things they weren’t used to or kids out of position. We had kids playing more minutes in roles that they hadn’t done as much.”
Zoey Barnett stepped up for the Argylls with 14 points and six rebounds, and Turner finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
In her final regular season home game, VanBlair finished with 15 points. A 1,000-point career scorer, she has learned to be patient this year and take what the defense allows.
“I really wanted to put up a lot of points,” she said. “But last year they box-and-oned me, so I just had to find a way around it and score. My team was behind me.”
The Tigers improved to 20-2, the program’s first 20-win season since the 2002-03 season when Alexandria finished 22-1.
“I’ve coached a long time and played a long time, and — I just told them in there — you just don’t have years like this,” Hosier said. “We’ve won all those 50-50 games that could go either way, and those nights that we should win we were dialed in and took care of business. Twenty years from now, they’re going to look back on this as being cool. They can enjoy tonight because tomorrow we have to get ready for next week.”
The Tigers host Sectional 40 and will face Monroe Central in the first game of that bracket Tuesday at 6 p.m. The second game that night features third-ranked Frankton — the team Alex could face in the championship — against Wapahani.
“In my career, I’ve had a lot of different draws, good ones and bad ones,” Hosier said. “We’re not looking past Tuesday. We’re preparing for Monroe Central. We can’t get to Friday or Saturday if we don’t win Tuesday.”
The Argylls drew a first-round bye and will face Tipton next Friday in Sectional 39 at Taylor.
In the junior varsity game, Alexandria defeated Madison-Grant 40-26 with Jordan Fralick leading the Tigers with 12 points. Katie Stowers paced the Argylls, also scoring 12 points.
