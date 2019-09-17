PENDLETON — For their final home match of the season, the Pendleton Heights girls golf team held senior night for its one graduating player, Danielle Tinsley.
However, she did not want any of the fanfare or pomp and circumstance that typically goes on prior to most senior night events.
It’s just her style to keep it a low-key get-together with her teammates, coach, and their families after the match, which went to the home team.
“I’m not really that much of an outgoing person and don’t like things centered around me as much,” Tinsley said. “I like being (part of the team) as a whole, not about me.”
Tinsley overcame a tough start to shoot 40, earning medalist in her final match at Fall Creek and leading PH to a 177-205 win over Frankton.
It was also the final regular season match for both teams, who will next play in their respective sectionals Monday, PH at The Links in New Palestine and Frankton at Harbour Trees in Noblesville.
The round did not start out like it would be a fairytale type day for Tinsley.
An errant tee shot on No. 1 led to a double-bogey, followed by a similar scenario on No. 2, where a solid chip helped Tinsley save a bogey.
Her fortunes turned more in her favor on the par-5 third when Tinsley was able to save par followed by a birdie on four, when she just missed an eagle putt. That started a run where she carded just one bogey over a six-hole stretch.
“I just tried to get my shots to all go together. I didn’t really practice any full shots before the round,” she said. “I just tried to get one shot after another and try to figure it out from there. Once I got that birdie on four, I just knew that I needed to stick with it and that it wasn’t over yet.”
Tinsley finished the round with bogeys on seven and nine with a par sandwiched in between. Her sophomore teammates, Grace Wiggins and Kaylee McKenney, each fired a 45, and freshman Ashley McKenney came in with a 47. Junior Ryann Norris added a 49, but PH coach Hilary Slick said the team will need to improve if it hopes to advance from sectional next week.
And Tinsley is trying to lead the way.
“She was the one who wants us to go over there and play a practice round in the morning because we’ll play sectional in the morning,” Slick said. “She really wants to get all the girls over there so they can play better. She really wants to get out of (sectional) as a team.”
Advancing as part of a team was something Tinsley did as a freshman before she made it out as an individual her sophomore season. She would like to make a third trip to the Lapel regional after missing out last season.
“That would mean a lot,” Tinsley said. “My last time there would be something and get there as a senior.”
Frankton has just one senior, Ellie Anderson, who carded a 47. Her round followed the opposite arc of Tinsley. Anderson opened with a par and, following a tough triple-bogey on two, she birdied No. 3. But she struggled the rest of the day, with a bogey or worse on the remaining holes.
“She’s played so well all season. She’s had a great season,” Frankton coach Jeff Bates said. “These past couple matches, she’s gotten herself in a bit of a funk, I guess you could say.”
Junior Adrianna Horn was next for the Eagles with a 48, followed by juniors Sophia Chaplin and Lauren Benton with 55 and freshman Bella Dean’s 56.
While she is hopeful her career continues for at least two more weeks, the soft-spoken Tinsley reflected on a career she is proud of.
“I’m really happy with the way it’s turned out since I’ve only been playing for four years,” she said. “I’m glad I got all-conference and all-county this year. Those were some of my goals.
“And I’m still having fun playing with all the new girls this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.