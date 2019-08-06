PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights' girls golfers opened their season Monday in sultry conditions against a tough field in Plainfield's invitational.
Tuesday, the Arabians made their local debut at Fall Creek Golf Club, and naturally they found things much more to their liking.
PH's first four players put forth consistent nine-hole efforts and the Arabians eased to a 173-199 decision over Mount Vernon.
"Our girls did pretty good today," PH coach Hilary Slick said. "They calmed down. Playing at the home course made it a lot better. I think we got a lot of our nervous jitters out."
Senior Danielle Tinsley, beginning her fourth year for the Arabians and her third at the No. 1 spot, emerged from a very tight pack of teammates and had the low score for her squad, 42. She birdied the par-5 third hole and made pars on holes 2, 4 and 7.
Tinsley is coming off a very busy summer, including playing the PGA Junior League. She is looking to get back to the regional, at least as an individual (she missed out by one stroke at last year's New Palestine sectional, as did PH as a team).
"She's our only senior and is definitely the leader of the team and lets everybody know what they need to do, and she keeps them corralled" Slick said. 'As long as she settles down and gives herself a break, she'll be fine."
All four who comprised the Arabians' team score were also among the top four on the squad last year.
Junior Ryann Norris, at No. 4, shot 43 Tuesday and, like Tinsley, had a birdie on 3.
Sophomores Kaylee McKenney (43) and Grace Wiggins (45) are rotating between the 2 and 3 spots, Slick said.
Also on the squad are junior newcomer Olivia Link, who shot 59, and sophomore Kaitlynn Shamblin and freshman Ashley McKenney, both of whom played practice nines.
On Monday at Deer Creek in Plainfield, PH placed seventh of 11 squads -- including last year's state runner-up Zionsville -- and totaled 397. McKinney shot 97, Tinsley 98, and Wiggins and Norris both 101.
"It was hot and they were a bit uncomfortable, and the girls did the best that they could that day," Slick said. "We played way better (Tuesday)."
The Arabians are reigning Hoosier Heritage Conference champions and will be looking to take back the Madison County title from two-time defending champ Lapel Aug. 17 at Elwood Golf Links.
"We should give Lapel a run for their money during County," Slick said. "As long as the scores stay where they are, we have a chance to win the conference again and if the girls keep shooting low-40s, I can see us moving on to the regional."
PH's next match is Monday against Madison-Grant at Walnut Creek Golf Course in Gas City.
