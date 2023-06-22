The Tennessee Titans undeniably are a franchise in transition.
But it remains unclear exactly what that will mean for the 2023 season.
After collapsing under the weight of a seven-game losing streak to end last season – including a 20-16 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 that snapped the Titans’ two-year reign atop the AFC South – change understandably is in the air.
General manager Ran Carthon was imported from the San Francisco 49ers to lead the turn around.
All-Pro running back Derrick Henry returns as the centerpiece of the offense after a host of offseason rumors suggested he could be moved. But nearly everything else is at some stage of construction.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed the final three games – and five overall -- with an ankle injury and struggled even when he was on the field. The 34-year-old completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,536 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.
There were rumors the team could move on during the offseason, and multiple reports suggest Tennessee attempted to trade up from the 11th overall pick for one of the draft’s top passers.
Instead, the Titans ended Kentucky gunslinger Will Levis’ slide with the 33rd overall pick. While Levis is the potential QB of the future, Tannehill is likely to start the season as the Titans try to return to the playoffs.
Last year was the first under head coach Mike Vrabel that did not end with a winning record. As a result, change will be felt across the roster.
Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods (a team-high 53 catches for 527 yards in 2022) was allowed to leave in free agency, and stalwart left tackle Taylor Lewan (100 starts over nine seasons in Tennessee) also was not re-signed.
The passing game likely will remain in flux as the Titans continue their offensive changeover, but they’re hoping the run game again is at the top of the league.
The 29-year-old Henry often was the subject of speculation throughout the offseason, but he’s shown few signs of slowing down.
After a broken foot limited him to just eight games in 2022, he bounced back with 1,538 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while leading the NFL with 349 carries last year.
There are legitimate questions about the affect of such a herculean workload on an aging running back, but Tennessee added Tulane’s Tyjae Spears in the third round to help alleviate some of the pressure.
As for the overall devaluing of running backs across the league and the belief a team built around the running game can’t win it all? Carthon does not subscribe to that theory.
“I joke and I say it’s cute to play Golden State Warriors (high-scoring) football in October or September,” Carthon told The Tennessean in January. “But when those conditions change and you can’t throw the ball up and down the yard, you better be able to run it, and you better be able to defend it.”
That lines up well with Vrabel’s hard-nosed philosophy.
But the defense will have some holes to fill this fall as well.
Linebacker David Long Jr. – who was second on the team with 86 tackles and two interceptions – was lost to the Miami Dolphins in free agency. Likewise defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker – who was third on the team last season with seven sacks – signed with the Chicago Bears.
The Titans also gave up on their Bud Dupree experiment after the edge rusher produced just seven sacks in 17 games over two seasons.
But the most concerning element of the offseason might be the stand-off with star safety Kevin Byard.
The 29-year-old balked at the suggestion of taking a pay cut this spring with good reason. The two-time All-Pro had 108 tackles and four interceptions last season and remains one of the surest things on Tennessee’s roster.
Byard missed OTAs at the team’s facility but returned for mandatory mini-camp, saying the situation was overblown.
“I had already talked to the coaches about training on my own and doing my own thing,” he told The Tennessean. “There was never any doubt from the coaches on my end that I was going to be here for mini-camp and be the same player I’ve always been.”
The question now is whether the team will be able to say the same.
Jacksonville has surpassed Tennessee as the AFC South favorite, and the Titans didn’t appear to choose a lane this offseason.
Are they going through a soft rebuild and looking to the future? Or are they trying to get at least one more run out of the core that has made four playoff appearances in the past six years?
Perhaps they’re trying to do both at the same time.
“I think we’re trying to get better at everything we do,” Vrabel told Nashville media earlier this month. “We’re trying to get better in the way we run the football, in the way we protect, the way we throw and efficiency. That’s what you do every year.”