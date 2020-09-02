INDIANAPOLIS – Norm Chow is a coaching legend.
A native Hawaiian, he played offensive line at Utah in the 1960s and then spent 27 years on LaVell Edwards’ staff at Brigham Young – helping to devise record-setting passing offenses with quarterbacks such as Jim McMahon, Steve Young, Robbie Bosco, Ty Detmer and Steve Sarkisian.
Chow was the primary play caller for his final 17 seasons at BYU, a stretch that included a national championship in 1984, Detmer winning the Heisman Trophy in 1990 and a then-record 14-win season in 1996.
When Edwards retired, Chow moved on to North Carolina State for the 2000 season. There he encountered a freshman quarterback with a throwing motion like nothing he’d ever seen before.
Chow compiled some clips and sent them to Mike Holmgren – the quarterbacks coach at BYU from 1982-85 who won the Super Bowl as the Green Bay Packers head coach in 1998 and was in his second season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.
“If the balls aren’t getting batted down and he’s accurate, then I would leave (the mechanics) alone,” Holmgren advised.
Philip Rivers threw for 3,054 yards with 25 touchdowns that fall, set seven school passing records and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year.
No coach has openly questioned his throwing motion since.
“It’s unique, but it’s pure and it’s beautiful,” Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. “It’s a beautiful thing. I love seeing it.”
Reich coached Rivers for three seasons with the San Diego Chargers from 2013-15, and the two were reunited this spring when the Colts signed the 38-year-old quarterback to replace Jacoby Brissett as the starter.
Reich is a golf aficionado and sees parallels between Rivers’ unique delivery and Jim Furyk’s unconventional golf swing. Neither man uses textbook fundamentals, but it’s hard to argue with the results.
Furyk has 27 professional tournament championships, including the 2003 U.S. Open, and was named the PGA Tour’s player of the year in 2010.
Rivers enters the 2020 season ranked sixth in NFL history with 59,271 passing yards and 397 touchdown passes.
“I think that the things that make for a good passer, you see that in Philip even though the delivery style is a little bit unique,” Reich said. “How he gets through, how he is through impact and then with his finish is as pure as you can be. That’s what makes him elite accurate.”
It’s hard to describe Rivers’ delivery without visual aids.
It most closely resembles the motion of an Olympic shot putter, but there’s also an element of the three-quarters arm angle used by some Major League Baseball pitchers. For years, Rivers attributed his mechanics to his childhood trips to his father Steve’s high school football practices.
Too small to hold a regulation ball as an elementary-school student, Rivers would balance it on his hand and push it forward instead of gripping and throwing. As he grew bigger and stronger, the details changed greatly but the aesthetics remained similar.
He’s begun to question the origins of his throwing motion recently, however, as his 12-year-old son has continued the family tradition.
“Crazy enough, though, my son never did throw a big ball like I did at that (elementary-school) age, and he throws it the exact same way,” Rivers said. “There could be some discrepancy in exactly how I got it. He throws it the same way, and anytime I try to tell him, he says, ‘Dad, you throw it that way.’ So I’ve left him alone, also.”
Reich never would teach Rivers’ mechanics to any other quarterback. But he’s appreciative of the results.
He described a recent practice when the pressure in the pocket forced Rivers to get creative. The quarterback has always had a fast release, but this instance also called for him to alter his arm angle.
So Rivers dipped down with a sidearm motion and threw on target to veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.
“There are other guys that can make the throw, but he made it look easy,” Reich said. “That’s what great passers do. That’s what great players do. They make difficult things look easy. Philip has that ability.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.