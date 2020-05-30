Some folks in my industry are fond of lamenting the notion when there's a work stoppage that threatens a sport, fans tend to blame the players for the stoppage. How can fans constantly side with billionaires? That's a common refrain.
I've always looked at it differently. I don't think fans are siding with billionaires so much as seeing the other side is comprised of quite a fair share of millionaires. Fans don't identify with either side.
What they do understand is they just want the entertainment their ticket dollars and the mega-dollars from media organizations that seek their eyeballs use to fuel the wealth for both sides.
That's the classic conundrum of labor disputes in professional sports. Most of the time you can ignore it and pick and choose which points you think labor or management make are more valid. Since 2002 in baseball, there's been peace and little threat of a work stoppage.
Right now, however, we're obviously not in normal times. Baseball was stopped in its tracks by the COVID-19 crisis in the middle of spring training back in March. Social distancing and closures happened right at the time baseball was to be played.
As restrictions ease, more supplies are made available, and as we learn more about the virus, optimism has reigned that baseball could be played this summer. Perhaps by July.
That's wonderful news for sports-starved fans who have been bored in quarantine. Even if sports are played without fans, as NASCAR has done to get things kicked off domestically, it's better than nothing.
At a time where many of us are being asked to merely exist in place without any of the usual distractions to make life worth living, live sports are more important than ever — if they can be restarted safely, of course.
That kind of mission attitude — asking what you can do to help the public — should be the attitude that pervades the negotiations that have taken place between MLB and MLBPA about how baseball ought to resume.
But, predictably, that's not how it's played out. Both sides have cynically used the crisis to try to gain concessions, or more accurately, refuse to give temporary ground in what really matters to both — the protracted labor negotiation for the CBA that expires after the 2021 season.
The opening salvos in that negotiation were fired long before the coronavirus crisis and had largely been debated in the court of baseball public opinion long before anyone heard of social distancing.
In March, it seemed both sides would approach this crisis with the right frame of mind and not try to one-up each other on the larger labor front. Players agreed not to sue for lost wages for games lost from the schedule. With prorated salaries, owners avoid the calamity of paying wages without the ticket and media rights revenues they use to pay them.
(Minor leaguers, sadly, were left high-and-dry by both sides. Many teams laid off their minor league players Thursday.)
Fine and dandy, but with baseball trying to resume, the old selfishness has come out again. And the forest has been lost for the trees on both sides.
I've written before the paramount duty sports must provide is an outlet for fans to forget their troubles. Unemployment is in double digits nearly everywhere. People who are employed are worried about how long it will last. They're concerned with the day-to-day, pocketbook expenses they have virtually no one involved in baseball's negotiations have to concern themselves with.
So if you're asking a fan who just wants their baseball back to sympathize with owners who try to sneak a salary cap into a play-resumption negotiation? Most fans will balk at that.
When you're asking a fan to try and identify with players who refuse to take a pay cut on a temporary basis when they themselves are taking a pay cut or receiving no pay at all? There's going to be absolutely no sympathy.
Also, at risk of being labeled pro-owner, and as a proud member of a union myself, I have a lot of trouble with the notion their union is the same as mine. No one is dusting off Woody Guthrie tunes during a pro sports labor negotiation. My union fights for people who have feeding their families at stake. Professional sports unions are fighting for millionaires who don't have anything like the same stakes as working people.
I know that's an over-simplification, and in an academic sense, that shouldn't matter in terms of management exploiting labor or labor's piece of the financial pie, but I also know not all exploitations are created equally.
So does someone who doesn't know where their next paycheck is coming from who is being asked to identify with players who don't know where their next $100,000 is coming from.
I also know now is decidedly not the time to argue management-labor in an academic sense. Management and labor trying to score points off of one another in the middle of a crisis is the very definition of a bad look that could damage both sides in the long run.
Both sides need to put aside the labor shadow war and just play under the rules they agreed to in March. Players have prorated salaries and leave it there. If that means Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell follows through on his threat to not play "unless I get mine," well, the world isn't going to stop turning.
Leave the labor negotiation and posturing for better times. We need baseball right now. We need something to feel good about. We need the sport to take on the role it serves best — to distract us from day-to-day drudgery.
Both sides need to climb down from their ramparts and see the forest for the trees. No one is in the mood to watch billionaires and millionaires crack back at one another.
What we want is the crack of the bat.
