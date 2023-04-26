BLOOMINGTON – On Wednesday, Purdue and the Big Ten Conference announced the Boilermakers’ Big Ten-opening home contest against Wisconsin is going to be moved to Friday, Sept. 22, instead of the original Saturday, Sept. 23 date.
This comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement Indiana’s second contest of the season – a home buy game against Indiana State – was being moved to Friday, Sept. 8 from its original Sept. 9 date.
Friday football in the Big Ten is not new. I can recall Indiana playing a Friday game at Minnesota back in 1987, though that was a one-time thing related to the Minnesota Twins being in the 1987 World Series.
The sheen of officialdom came in 2017 when it was announced the Big Ten’s broadcast partners would carry some select Friday night games, including Big Ten conference contests.
There’s been resistance to it. Some schools refuse to host Friday games, but there’s never been an outright rejection of the concept. To wit, Indiana hosted a Friday game in 2022 when Illinois visited Bloomington to start the season.
My initial reaction to the Friday games was no different from most – it’s high school football night. It always has been and always should be.
My thoughts immediately turned to the communities that would be impacted most, and I didn't have to turn far.
In my old stomping grounds in Terre Haute, the Indiana-Indiana State game conflicts with the Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South contest -- the one high school game in the Haute that reliably draws a sellout.
Same for my new stomping grounds in Bloomington. The IU-ISU game conflicts with the Bloomington South-Bloomington North contest.
In fact, looking down the list of Indiana’s Sept. 8 high school games, there’s rivalries all down the line.
Just in the areas I’m most familiar with, as in, southern Indiana and the Indianapolis area, there’s Brownsburg-Avon, Cathedral-Chatard, Evansville Mater Dei-Evansville Memorial, Linton-Sullivan, North Vermillion-South Vermillion, West Vigo-Northview, Providence-Clarksville and Heritage Hills-South Spencer. I’m certain there are equivalent rivalries in the northern half of the state I’m not as familiar with.
On Sept. 22, when Purdue hosts Wisconsin, Lafayette Jeff plays at local rival Harrison. The glow of the football lights at Ross-Ade Stadium will be visible at Harrison, located on the north end of West Lafayette.
So you might be thinking I’m thinking this is a travesty, right? It's not as cut and dried as all of that.
For communities that have the bad fortune of having a conflict with these specific games, it stinks out loud.
While Indiana is ultimately bound to whatever Big Ten Network wants, I hope there was at least a little bit of token resistance on the Hoosiers’ part to this game change.
Because on its own, Indiana hosting a home football game against Indiana State while both Bloomington and Terre Haute host intracity high school games cites a cosmic, almost arrogant level of indifference to those communities and the fans of both Indiana and Indiana State within them.
Same goes for Purdue and the Lafayette intracity contest the Wisconsin game conflicts with.
However, if I price out the individual communities that suffer the toll of Friday night college football, there are some truths that have to be faced up to.
I think there's enough of a separation in the demographic of the ticket bases between high school and college football to allow both to coexist. To be sure, there are fans of both high school and college football who enjoy a weekend of watching both in person.
But there’s also a large audience of college football fans who have little to no interest in high school football.
These fans aren't coaches. They don't have kids playing on Friday night, and may not have a direct tie to the high school where they live anyway. They root for Indiana or Purdue independent and above all of that.
And let's be honest for a second, for the sellout rivalry games I already cited as examples of the problem of playing Friday night college football games, those sellouts don't happen every game.
I’ve covered hundreds of high school football games. Some have had electric atmospheres, and you cherish those nights.
However, most high school football Fridays are pro forma when it comes to attendance in Indiana. Not bad, not great. High school football is part of the culture here, but let’s not kid each other into convincing ourselves we’re the Texas of the north in terms of Friday night fanaticism.
Turnout is always weather-dependent or a factor of how far apart the two schools are. Not every small town revolves around high school football. Attendance usually depends on how good the team is, whether they’re a traditional power, etc.
And that just takes into account the people who choose to attend an event at all. Many, many more won’t attend either a high school or college game in person, and that includes a significant percentage of fans who live and die by the fortunes of the Boilermakers and Hoosiers on the gridiron.
So is Big Ten Network evil incarnate for providing a televised game to the folks who just want to watch their favorite team in the comfort of their own home or from their favorite watering hole?
Are schools like Indiana and Purdue wrong to pass up more exposure when there's a demographic out there who will watch them that would never turn up at a high school game in the first place?
For all of the emotional pull of Friday Night Lights, I'm not so sure college football Fridays can be condemned out of hand -- as much as our hearts might try to tell us otherwise.