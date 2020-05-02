I love history for many reasons. Among them is the reminder many of the institutions and rules of your own day aren't as sacrosanct as you think.
I was reminded of this when I was doing my microfilm research into the history of Terre Haute area high school basketball teams. I was knee-deep in the 1948-49 season, and I came upon the Christmas-time holiday tournaments.
Indiana State, basking in one of its periods of glory in the late 1940s, was hosting the Midwest College Basketball Tournament.
The run-up to the tournament featured a full-page Terre Haute Tribune advertising spread. In it, local businesses took out of a portion of the page and gave their well-wishes to ISU and its fortunes in the tournament … as well as hawking their products and services.
This concept is as old as the hills, but what stood out was who was doing the endorsing.
In each ad, there was a picture cutout of a then-current Sycamore player. You had ISU legend Duane Klueh pictured in an ad for Adams Pontiac. Clarence Walker, who had broken the color barrier in the NAIB Tournament earlier that year, was featured in a Paitson Brothers Hardware spot. Every player on the roster at the time was featured in the spread.
It goes to show a couple of things. One is college athletes and their likenesses have always been marketable. Knowing how informal things were at the time, I doubt Klueh, Walker or any of the rest of the Sycamores received a dime from the promotion, and it was possibly done without their knowledge, but their attractiveness in the public eye is undeniable.
The second thing it shows? The world is not going to suddenly stop spinning when athletes can, at long last, finally be allowed to be paid for their likenesses.
The NCAA finally acknowledged that reality Wednesday when it announced its guidelines and recommendations regarding NIL, or name, image and likeness. The recommendations go to a full vote during the summer (expected to be passed easily) with rules in place by January 2021 to be ready for the 2021-22 academic year.
To boil it down to its basics, athletes will be able to make money off of their NIL without restriction on third-party endorsements, beyond the fact they can’t use the logo of the university in doing so. They will also be able to run their own unrelated side business if they have one.
The NCAA has put in what it calls “guardrails” as far as how it will legislate NIL. An NCAA press release explained them.
“These would include no name, image and likeness activities that would be considered pay for play; no school or conference involvement; no use of name, image and likeness for recruiting by schools or boosters; and the regulation of agents and advisors,” the release stated.
While the NCAA’s NIL recommendations were expected, this is a day to celebrate. I’ve written numerous times about how this method was the right path to break up the one-sided, out-moded, exploitive and sometimes draconian amateurism the NCAA and its schools used to keep a thumb down on athletes for far too long.
Now some balance has been struck to empower athletes while not being too onerous the other direction and put universities in a bad spot.
NCAA traditionalists stuck in the past will claim this brave new world will lead to abuse. Those who think the NCAA is the embodiment of all evil will say it doesn’t go far enough, but I think it’s just right.
The NCAA traditionalists talk about “abuse” as if abuse doesn’t already occur under the table. There is no legal reason an athlete should be treated differently than any other student (this guiding principle is why I’m also in favor of unlimited transfers), and if that athlete can make money off their likeness? There will no longer be an impediment preventing them from doing so.
Some will cry foul and say mid-majors and lesser Power Five schools will suffer and haves will widen the gap over have-nots.
The fear factor goes something like this. What happens if a well-heeled car-dealership greases the skids and has an open $100K endorsement deal for the starting quarterback at Power Five U? That could, and likely will occur in some form, NCAA guardrails or not, but why should that athlete be prevented from taking advantage? That shouldn’t be anyone’s business but the athlete and the business who chooses to pay them.
That may sound unfair from the perspective of an Indiana or Indiana State football fan as opposed to the resources Alabama or Ohio State’s programs can bring to bear, but it doesn’t sound half as unfair to the athlete who is told he can’t cash-in on his fame because of some faraway notion of competitive balance or fairness. One person’s notion of fairness is built on the back of another person’s rip-off.
And besides, most athletes aren’t going to be making big money off of their NIL anyway. The majority would be modestly marketable on a local level, not unlike those ISU ads from the 1940s.
Compensation for NIL has long been what I’ve advocated as reform for college athletics because it avoids the myriad problems with one popular reform idea I don’t condone – direct payment of athletes by the schools.
As the coronavirus crisis has exposed, college athletic departments aren’t quite the cash cows the national media portrays them to be when railing against the college model. We’re becoming painfully aware they operate on relatively thin margins and one disruption – in this case, the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and spring sports – throws them into peril.
If college football isn’t played in the fall, it will likely be a financial calamity for Division I college sports partly because, at its heart, college athletics are a parasitic business model.
The whole enterprise depends almost completely on media rights fees, state allocations, well-heeled donors and other consumer-based revenue streams. All of those avenues are under threat in the current economy, and even before COVID-19 became part of our vocabulary, there was never a guarantee these revenue streams were going to last forever anyway.
Most sports that exist within an athletic department, many protected by Title IX, are also parasitic in that they can’t operate without that big money the marketable sports provide. So while colleges do make money off of football and men’s basketball, it’s media rights fees or both, much of that money is being invested internally and to hold up their Title IX legal end.
Those of us in the mid-major world – have-nots as far media rights windfalls are concerned – have known this all along. Paying athletes directly was only ever going to be the province of the richest of the rich Power 5 schools. National media types who only view college sports through the star-focused prism of NBA one-and-dones or NFL first-round draft picks are woefully out of touch with the width and breadth of how most NCAA schools, even those at the Power 5 level, really operate financially.
That’s to say nothing of the old-school notion student-athletes are compensated via a free education that takes on more value as tuition and cost of living continues to skyrocket. There’s still something to be said for that.
Compensation for NIL strikes the right balance for student-athletes and college athletics in general. Athletes can go on the open market and get paid what they’re worth. That’s all any of us who want fairness and an end to the one-sided notion of amateurism the NCAA long advocated have ever asked.
Todd Aaron Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter @TribStarTodd.
