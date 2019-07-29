ANDERSON — There will be plenty of familiar faces returning to the pitch for the Anderson boys soccer team this year.
Despite losing seven seniors from last year’s team, including first-team keeper Coon Austin, the Indians are returning all 11 from their junior class, and coach Chris Spolyar is calling this the truest starting 11 he’s ever had during his tenure.
“These guys kind of grew up together,” Spolyar said. “As a collective, they do a lot of things well. Instead of having one star, it’s more of a collective whole — 11 as one.”
Though every member of the upcoming senior class is going to play a pivotal role in the success towards the 2019 campaign, Spolyar pointed out Miguel Contreras, Alan Olguin and Rafael Garza as being key cogs to the Tribe's machine.
All three players are the top-three returning scorers for Anderson this season.
He’s also looking at juniors Carlos Pacheco and Bryan Catalan as playing major roles for the Indians.
Spolyar said his team’s primary focus during the regular season is to win the North Central Conference. The Indians know that’s a tall order with the likes of West Lafayette Harrison and Kokomo to contend with.
They also want to make some noise in the postseason, but with perennial powers Carmel, Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers in the same sectional, Spolyar knows it’s going to be tough sledding.
That is why his team’s style of play is going to change.
His players will be much more active on the pitch, though not as one-man shows but each player moving as part of something bigger. Spolyar likens the offense to something out of the early Bob Knight Indiana days and his motion offense.
He contends just because a player is listed as a left defensive back, it doesn’t mean they can’t charge up the field and get involved in the attack.
“We can’t just roll the ball out and play,” Spolyar said. “In sectional, we have to play a style that can let us hang with the likes of Carmel, Fishers, HSE and Pendlton Heights.”
With so much experience coming back this year, Spolyar said the offseason has been less about drilling and more about just letting his players come to the field, play 3-on-3, 4-on-4 or 5-on-5 soccer and just have fun.
“We hit the reset button every year and start talking about the next level for our guys,” Spolyar said. “The next level for these guys is different because of the experience, but we can’t take the next step without bringing everyone else along.”
Anderson gets the season started Aug. 20 against city rival Liberty Christian at 5 p.m. Due to some construction at the high school, its first home game isn’t until Sept. 5 when it takes on Madison County rival Pendleton Heights.
