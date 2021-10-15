ANDERSON – Anderson Speedway is closing out the 2021 racing season with a bonanza of open-wheel racing.
The annual Paint the Night Pink sponsored by CB Fabricating and The Herald Bulletin will see another driver hoping to win the Tony Elliott Classic named for the former Little 500 competitor and USAC champion.
There have been four different winners in the first five Tony Elliott Classics with Tyler Roahrig, the 2021 Little 500 champion looking for his third victory in the Classic.
Other winners include Aaron Pierce, Kody Swanson and the 2020 winner Bobby Santos III.
The entry list includes Roahrig, Santos, Caleb Armstrong, Dalton Armstrong, Emerson Axson, Nick Hamilton, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle O’Gara, Travis Welpott and Brian Gerster.
Will Saturday night’s race produce a first-time winner of the Tony Elliott Classic or will Roahrig, Santos or Pierce claim another title?
For the second time this year the track is hosting a 75-lap for pavement midgets. Kyle O’Gara won the rain-shortened event earlier this year.
The Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midgets will be in action where Dameron Taylor was the most recent winner.
The series has produced four different winners this season on the high-banked quarter-mile oval with Ayrton Houk, Kameron Gladish and Colin Grissom all visiting the Riley & Sons Victory Lane.
Houk, Grissom and Jack Macenko are in connection for the championship.
Grissom is the defending champion and has closed the gap with two recent victories. He won the Mel Kenyon Classic earlier this year at Anderson Speedway.
The racing program includes Thunder Roadsters and the Legends Division.
Qualifying is set for 4:30 p.m. with racing at 6. Adults tickets are $15, tickets for children are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free.
