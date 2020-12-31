It was a year filled with unprecedented adversity and tragic loss, but there also were moments of inspiration.
Here’s a look at THB Sports’ top 10 stories of 2020:
1. COVID-19: Beginning with the announcement March 13 the boys basketball regionals were postponed, the coronavirus pandemic was the dominant and overriding factor for area sports through the end of the year.
That postponement gave way to the ultimate cancellation of the remainder of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament, ending the hopes Class 2A No. 1 Shenandoah could return to the semistate and advance to the state finals. As fears of a pandemic grew, the IHSAA canceled all of spring sports, and with it the hopes of defending the 2019 state championships of Alexandria’s baseball team (Class 2A) and Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill (shot put).
Despite the continued and worsening spread of the virus, sports resumed at the high school level in the fall and continued with winter sports through December. There were a few cancellations during football season, but that trend has grown throughout basketball season as more and more teams are forced into quarantine.
2. Twice as Perfect: Shenandoah’s Silas Allred repeated as the state’s 195-pound wrestling champion, completing a senior campaign that included 39 wins — all by fall — against no losses. He became just the fifth wrestler in state history to win all state finals matches by fall.
Allred won the final 76 matches of his career and finished at 146-2 with 138 pins before accepting an athletic scholarship to Nebraska. His only two losses at Shenandoah came at semistate his freshman year and in the first round of the state finals as a sophomore.
3. Simply the Best: Sophomore Macy Beeson made Lapel history as the first individual state champion in school history when her 2-over par 146 two-round score was one stroke better than Michaela Headlee from Carmel.
Beeson’s state title concluded a run that included sectional and regional championships after winning her second straight Madison County title. She was the first girls golf state champion from Madison County since Anderson’s Teri Granger in 1978 and earned her second straight all-state selection.
4. Legend Retires: Four games into his 17th season at Lapel, legendary boys basketball coach Jimmie Howell suddenly retired. Citing mental and physical fatigue, Howell said he knew he’d be coaching his final game on Dec. 18 against Monroe Central, but the news didn’t leak until after the weekend.
Howell coached for 40 seasons overall and won 263 games and two state titles after returning to his hometown to coach the Bulldogs in 2004.
He retired as the 14th winningest coach in state history with 625 boys basketball victories, and he added 43 more wins as a girls basketball coach. Howell’s tenure included stops at Mount Vernon, Muncie South and Brownsburg before his homecoming at Lapel.
5. Improbable Run: While a record-setting performance by the opposition prevented a happy ending, the Frankton girls basketball team defied all odds in advancing to the 2A state finals for the first time in program history.
The tournament run began with an upset of sectional favorite Monroe Central before the Eagles rolled to sectional and regional titles on familiar turf — at Lapel and at home. Then, thanks to a key blocked shot by Chloee Thomas and a 29-point performance — including the game-clinching free throws — by Ava Gardner, Frankton edged South Central in Logansport for the program’s first semistate championship.
6. Four for Four: In the final sporting event of the 2019-20 sports year, the Shenandoah boys basketball team won its fourth straight sectional title with a 54-42 victory over Northeastern in Hagerstown.
The Raiders, who also won their fifth consecutive Henry County title, were led by the junior guard trio of Andrew Bennett, Jakeb Kinsey and Kaden McCollough. The Raiders are just the third area school to win four sectional titles in a row — joining Anderson and Liberty Christian — and closed out the year playing in the Hall of Fame Classic in New Castle.
7. Madison County Three-Peats: With junior stars leading the way, two girls teams won their third straight Madison County championships in 2020 with Anderson taking the girls basketball title in January and Pendleton Heights doing the same in volleyball
For the Indians, it was Tyra Ford leading the way in a second straight championship game win over Lapel with 23 points and nine rebounds. Anderson became the third school to win three in a row after Pendleton Heights and Alexandria.
Junior Avery Ross improved to 3-0 in finals appearances after posting 23 kills in PH’s three matches on the final day of the volleyball tourney, including the title match win over Madison-Grant. It was the 17th county title for the program.
8. Tigers Make History: In just his second year coaching his alma mater, Marty Carroll led the Alexandria boys basketball team to the program’s first Madison County championship in January with a 47-44 win over Pendleton Heights.
Rylan Metz — the 2020 Johnny Wilson Award winner — led the Tigers in the championship game with 13 points with Brennan Morehead adding 11 and 2020 Red Haven recipient Cade Vernetti scoring 10. That trio led a core group that also won the 2019 boys basketball sectional championship as well as the baseball state title the same year.
9. Tragedy in Elwood: In the saddest and most shocking sports story of the year, Elwood girls basketball coach Craig Brunnemer passed away Nov. 9 following his team’s practice.
Just 47 years old, Brunnemer was a graduate of Elwood High School and Anderson University and starred in basketball at both schools. He was beginning his third season coaching the Panthers, who rallied together in their return to the court and won their first game back in honor of their beloved coach.
10. Sure Thing — Under coach Justin Coomer, the Lapel boys tennis team won its eighth straight sectional and seventh consecutive Madison County championships in 2020.
It took a hard fought 3-2 win over Madison-Grant to secure the county title before taking the sectional crown 5-0 over Alexandria. The Bulldogs then defeated Jay County 5-0 to advance to the Marion regional finals, where they fell to powerhouse Delta.
Honorable Mention: Liberty Christian wins its second straight soccer sectional title and its third crown in the past four years; Girls basketball sectional titles for Shenandoah and Daleville; Madison-Grant volleyball wins Grant 4 and Sectional; 1,000-point scorers (Anderson Prep’s Savannah Prewett, Hill, Bennett, Alexandria’s Reece VanBlair, M-G’s Kaden Howell, Liberty Christian’s Christian Nunn); Kathryn Perry becomes Shenandoah’s all-time leading scorer; PHHS wrestling wins 27th sectional; Willie Dennison (Anderson) and Jared Brown (PH) advance to wrestling state; PH Girls 400 freestyle relay team qualifies for state; First Madison County cross country titles for Noah Price (Liberty Christian) and Katie Jones (PH); Soccer single-season school scoring records (PH’s Macy Browning and LC’s Joshua Cabello); County girls golf titles for Shenandoah and Lapel; Elwood football ends 26-game losing streak.
