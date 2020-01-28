MIDDLETOWN--Shenandoah’s second week as the No. 1 team in the state Class 2A rankings commenced the same way all but one of its games ended.
The Raiders cruised past Cowan 67-46 Tuesday night, with their speed and ferocious pressure creating a brilliant end-to-end game.
Kaden McCollough was the main offensive catalyst, with a career-high 29 points.
It was the 11th straight win for Shenandoah (14-1), which remained on top of the Mid-Eastern Conference at 6-0.
The Raiders had it in hand by the end of the first quarter, when they built a 20-4 lead. They created 10 turnovers with full-court pressure and scored 10 points off the Blackhawk mistakes.
As the Raiders were padding their lead in the second quarter, they were doing so with a bit of showmanship.
Colton Monday scored on a behind-the-back pass from Andrew Bennett, then Bennett threw a long pass to Kam Graddy, who laid it in and made it 30-6. The Raiders equaled that 24-point lead (35-11) on a back-door basket by McCollough, assisted by Bennett.
Shenandoah led by as much as 50-19, right after an 11-2 run to start the second half. The Raiders weren’t as crisp in the final 1 1/2 quarters, as far as shooting.
“Sometimes when you get up (by that much), it’s kind of hard to mimic that intensity (we had) at the start of the game,” Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough said. “I’m not sure that (lack of) energy was what we wanted to be in the second half.”
Kaden McCollough, who bettered his previous career best by nine points, caught fire from long range in particular. He made five 3-point baskets, including three in a third quarter in which he had 13 points, and was 11-for-16 from the field.
“They play unselfish and that’s what I like about this team,” the junior guard said. “No one cares who gets the credit or who gets the points. We look to set each other up and I’m just grateful they looked to me tonight.”
Shenandoah came up with 12 assists, led by Bennett with five and Jakeb Kinsey with three. McCollough added five steals.
“It’s kind of been this way with these guys for the past two years,” Dave McCollough said. “We find the guy who has the hot hand, whether it’s Jakeb Kinsey or Andrew Bennett. That’s kind of been the mantra of the game, share the ball, distribute it and give people touches.”
Graddy had 12 points, Kinsey nine and Bennett seven.
The Raiders shot 47.9 percent (29-of-61), better than in their wins last weekend over Wes-Del and Eastern Hancock. They were 7-for-15 from beyond the arc.
Cowan (7-6, 1-2 MEC) got 21 points and 10 rebounds from 6-foot-10 Riley Duncan.
In the junior varsity game, Shenandoah defeated Cowan 64-21. Michael Howard led the Raiders with 22 points.and Lucas Mills added 12.
Shenandoah hosts Irvington Prep Friday.
