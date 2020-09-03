DALEVILLE — The phrases “team effort” and “next man up” are thrown around all too frequently in today’s sports commentary. But Thursday both were totally deserved.
To say Frankton went into the volleyball match against Daleville without many of the regular cast of characters would be an underestimation.
Missing were seniors Chloee Thomas and Abby Williams along with sophomore McKenzie McCorkhill due to injuries spread out over the past week. In that wasn’t enough, head coach Beth Sperry had to miss the game with a particularly acute migraine headache.
Tested by the Broncos, who had lost the night before in five games, the Eagles had to dig deep to win. That test was tougher after leading in the fourth game 24-21 and losing.
“We were a little shell shocked,” said coach Bre Ozenbaugh, who was part of a trio that helped fill the void left in Sperry’s absence.
But a trio of sophomores came to the forefront in the final game as Frankton won 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 24-26, 15-4.
Sarah Sizemore served out the final four points of the fourth game for the Broncos and gave the momentum to the home team. Frankton won the coin toss to serve first in the final game, and not much went wrong for the visitors the rest of the match.
After a 1-1 tie, the Eagles got the serve back on a tip by sophomore Addie Brobston. She added a kill on sophomore Alivia Swisher’s first serve. It was 2-1 and the first of eight consecutive service points by Swisher.
Three of those points came on kills by sophomore Sydney Duncan and another on a block of hers. At that point, the lead was 10-2, and the Eagles never let the Broncos come up for air. Duncan added two more kills down the stretch and junior Shae Simon — a key ingredient the entire match — added one more kill.
Duncan was also assigned a big defensive chore, to try to limit the effectiveness of Daleville’s primary weapon at the net, Audrey Voss. She had just one kill in the final game.
“I think not having those players forced us to play that much harder,” said Duncan. “I think this experience will give all of us a lot more confidence the rest of the year.”
“The kids really didn’t find out about all of this until we were ready to get on the bus for the game,” said coach Carrie Thomas.
The two teams played evenly for much of the first game, but a five-point spurt by the Broncos to give them a 21-16 lead was too much for the Eagles.
In the second game, Frankton freshman Holli Klettheimer had a pair of kills and the Eagles raced to a 6-0 lead. Daleville never caught up. Kills by Klettheimer, Simon and Duncan late in the game put it away.
Frankton led 4-3 in the third game, and again Daleville never pulled even. Much of the offense in that game for the Eagles came from another sophomore, Adayna Key, who had three kills and a block.
To the Broncos’ credit, it appeared they would not be able to break through in Game 4, either. Frankton broke a 19-19 tie with three straight points off the serve of Chainey Lowe. Sizemore’s kill snapped that run, but Frankton still manage to forge leads of 23-20 and 24-21.
Daleville would not quit. Sizemore’s serves and a few Frankton errors led to the deciding Game 5.
Frankton moved to 7-4 and will take on Alexandria on Tuesday. Daleville fell to 2-5 and will visit Union City on Wednesday.
