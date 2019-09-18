INDIANAPOLIS – Kenny Vaccaro sought out Jacoby Brissett following Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium to pay his respects.
The Tennessee Titans safety saw something rare in the opposing quarterback.
“He’s a tough, tough football player,” Vaccaro said. “He was slinging guys off his back like a wild bull. I told him after the game, I came up to him, I had never talked to him before, and said, ‘Hey, bruh, you’re a tough player. I respect you.’ Some quarterbacks just dive on the ground when they see color.”
Brissett was sacked twice and officially hit four times during the Indianapolis Colts’ 19-17 victory. But he rarely let any of the adversity get to him.
There was one four-drive stretch when he appeared to be a bit rattled from the end of the second quarter into the start of the third. Brissett threw a third-down interception intended for wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the penultimate drive of the first half and lost a fumble during a drop back on the second drive of the third quarter.
The 26-year-old quarterback also came up big in some of the most important moments. He threw three touchdown passes in the red zone, including an outstanding back-shoulder pass to Hilton for the game-winning touchdown with 4:38 remaining.
When Brissett was traded to Indianapolis from the New England Patriots in 2017, one word kept coming up in conversations with those who know him best: Toughness.
Legendary former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells has been a mentor to the quarterback since his high school days in Florida, and the two-time Super Bowl champion raves about Brissett’s competitive nature.
It’s been plainly on display this season, as Vaccaro can attest.
“It’s mixed emotions,” Brissett said of his reaction to the praise from an opponent. “You obviously don’t want to take some of the hits, but it’s part of the game. So the respect level is very mutual, obviously. It’s part of the game. I don’t really try to go out there and say, ‘Oh, let me be tough today.’ It just happens.”
The Titans tried a common approach to rattle inexperienced quarterbacks. Instead of bringing extra pressure and attempting to smother the pocket, they often dropped seven defenders back into coverage and forced Brissett to hold on to the ball longer while he searched for an open man.
That led to several of the hits the quarterback took, and it once again limited the big-play potential for the offense.
The Colts countered by leaning on the running game and finished with 167 yards on 34 carries. Jordan Wilkins’ 55-yard run set up the game-winning touchdown, continuing the success Indianapolis has found on the ground this year.
The Colts rank second in the league with an average of 185 rushing yards in the first two games. They rank 32nd in passing with 147 yards per contest.
Head coach Frank Reich said Indianapolis needs to be more productive in the passing game, and he believes that will come as the season evolves.
But he’s been impressed with the way his quarterback has played, especially with the game on the line.
“The thing I’ve noticed with Jacoby in the two games, he almost seems the most calm in the fourth quarter,” Reich said. “Hopefully, that’s a continued trend. But he really, really got to a good place later in that game and played winning football the whole way through. (He) made a couple of mistakes. (But) I really like the look in his eyes and his poise as the game really gets into crunch time.”
It’s made an impact with Brissett’s teammates as well.
He drove the Colts 80 yards for a game-tying touchdown and 2-point conversion with 38 seconds to play in regulation during an overtime loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. On Sunday, he led a 69-yard march for the winning touchdown against the Titans.
Those are the moments that separate winning quarterbacks from the pack in the NFL.
“He just goes and does his job and focuses on the next play every time,” left tackle Anthony Castonzo said. “I don’t think he gets too up or down. He’s just trying to go out there and do his job, and that’s what you want out of your quarterback.”
It all comes back to that postgame conversation with Vaccaro.
There are many things Brissett needs to improve upon as this season wears on.
He needs to trust his eyes a little more and take a few more shots down the field in the passing game. There are moments when he needs to release the football faster, increase the tempo and get defenses to play more from their heels.
Some of that will come with more live reps and a better understanding of how defenses are attacking Indianapolis.
But one thing seems certain never to change.
Brissett has a warrior’s mentality, and his competitive spirit is one of the many reasons the locker room follows his lead so easily.
“I can’t really describe myself as a warrior,” Brissett said, clearly uncomfortable with the label. “I guess somebody else has to describe me as that. But I just love football. So whatever it takes for us to win, I’m gonna go out there and try to do my best at it.”
