MIDDLETOWN – Shenandoah’s triumphant boys basketball season ended Thursday not with a last-second shot. Or a controversial foul call. Or a heroic defensive play.
Instead the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A saw its tournament run come to an end with a press release.
In response to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s edict that Indiana’s schools remain closed until May 1 to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the IHSAA announced it has canceled the remainder of the boys basketball tournament.
Just like that, 64 teams – including the Raiders – saw their dreams deferred.
“It’s a little disappointing,” Shenandoah coach David McCollough said. “We’ve been hoping to get word they were going to continue it, not cancel it. We kept holding out hope they’d somehow be able to squeeze this thing in. But there are some things you can’t control, and this is one of them.”
The tournament was suspended last week one day before regionals were scheduled to be played at 16 locations across the state.
Shenandoah was scheduled to play No. 7 Parke Heritage at Greenfield-Central, with Covenant Christian and No. 6 South Decatur meeting on the other side of the bracket.
Even in such a strong field, there was optimism the Raiders could emerge as a regional champion in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.
Instead a different kind of history was made with the tournament being canceled for the first time.
“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox said in a release. “While the Association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semistate and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the heath and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”
That sentiment is in lockstep with sports leaders across the nation.
Every level of college basketball canceled its postseason tournament, and nearly all collegiate competition already has been canceled this spring.
The NBA and NHL seasons remain on indefinite hiatus. NASCAR and IndyCar have canceled or postponed several early season races, and Major League Baseball has postponed the start of its regular season.
Even the Kentucky Derby is not immune, with the iconic horse race being shifted from May to September this year.
Many other events have been canceled or are in danger of cancellation.
Against that backdrop, the IHSAA’s decision was hardly a surprise. But that fact does little to dull the pain.
“We’ve had a pretty good run around here the last few years,” McCollough said. “It’s disappointing to go out with a whimper.”
The Raiders are 111-17 in five seasons under McCollough, and they were 23-2 this season with their last loss coming Feb. 8 against Class 4A Fort Wayne Carroll.
Both of Shenandoah’s defeats came against 4A schools, by a combined total of nine points.
That only adds to the sense big things were in store this season.
The Raiders reached the semistate round for the first time in 18 years last season before falling to Linton-Stockton in Seymour. With the Miners ranked No. 3 in the state this year, a rematch was anticipated this week.
Shenandoah hasn’t reached the state finals since making an underdog run to the single-class Final Four in 1981.
With a team fueled by juniors Andrew Bennett, Jakeb Kinsey and Kaden McCollough – and Hagerstown transfer Michael Howard eligible next season – the future remains extremely bright for the Raiders.
But that will do little to console seniors Colton Monday and Jackson Campbell.
Monday battled through a late-season injury and was ready to make his return last week. Campbell took on a bigger role late in the season and became a consistent force in the post for Shenandoah.
“Monday just got cleared,” Coach McCollough said. “He was all geared up and ready to come back for the regional. And Jackson just had a tremendous year for us. He was playing his best basketball at the end of the year for us.”
As businesses shut down across the country and citizens do their best to stop the spread of the virus, basketball is but an insignificant part of the overall sacrifice.
That doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.
McCollough has won 576 games during his 36-year coaching career, but he’s never been a state champion.
This team represented one of his best hopes, and now they’ll start all over again for the 2020-21 season.
“I’ve joked around with a couple of my buddies who have won state championships,” Coach McCollough said. “I never knew what it was like to be able to win your last game. Well, we won our last game, but we didn’t win a state championship.
“It’s bittersweet.”
