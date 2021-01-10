Top Ten Scoring Leaders, Madison County History

Name, School, Class;Total

Kojak Fuller, Anderson, 1993;2060

Jodi Howell, Alexandria, 2005;2026

Aaron Korn, Frankton, 1994;1994

Troy Lewis, Anderson, 1984;1966

Kellen Dunham, Pendleton Heights, 2012;1899

Mark Barnhizer, Lapel, 1974;1830

Chris Hahn, Alexandria, 1996;1790

Susan Lester, Pendleton Heights, 2006;1770

Tyra Ford, Anderson, 2021;1750

Jason Holsinger, Lapel, 2005;1738

Tags

Trending Video