Top Ten Scoring Leaders, Madison County History
Name, School, Class;Total
Kojak Fuller, Anderson, 1993;2060
Jodi Howell, Alexandria, 2005;2026
Aaron Korn, Frankton, 1994;1994
Troy Lewis, Anderson, 1984;1966
Kellen Dunham, Pendleton Heights, 2012;1899
Mark Barnhizer, Lapel, 1974;1830
Chris Hahn, Alexandria, 1996;1790
Tyra Ford, Anderson, 2021;1771
Susan Lester, Pendleton Heights, 2006;1770
Jason Holsinger, Lapel, 2005;1738
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.