Despite a furious fourth-quarter rally, the Anderson University women’s basketball team’s season ended Saturday with a 62-58 loss against Transylvania in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
“It’s hard to find the words to articulate how special these women are both on and off the court,” AU coach Lindsay Shade said in a school release. “There was a point in the game where it looked like we might lose by 30, but these women never quit and showed a lot of toughness to come back and make it a one-possession game.
“I am heartbroken because I wasn’t ready for it to end, but I am so incredibly proud of every one of our players.”
The Pioneers (13-6) scored the first 10 points of the game and built their lead to 21 points in the second quarter. They were still ahead 59-43 with 5:54 remaining in the game when the Ravens (7-7) went on a 14-0 run.
Lexi Dellinger led AU with 21 points, and the team shot 49.3% (25-of-57) from the field. Transylvania shot just 33.3% (21-of-63) overall but was 13-of-16 at the free-throw line. Anderson was just 4-of-7 from the charity stripe.
Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. She finished her celebrated career with 760 points, 630 rebounds and a school-record 177 blocks. She’s also eighth on the Ravens’ career rebounds list.
“I want to mention how much of a pleasure it has been to coach Hannah Hawkins,” Shade said. “She has made such a tremendous impact on this program, her teammates and our coaching staff. She is obviously very talented and leaves our program as the most prolific shot blocker in school history, but she has had an even greater impact on our culture.
“Hannah is selfless, has an outstanding work ethic and she’s really fun to be around. We will miss her greatly but are excited to see what she accomplishes in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.