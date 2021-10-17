NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. -- The second-seeded Anderson University women's tennis team fell to top-seeded Transylvania by a score of 5-0 during the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship match Sunday at Top Seed Tennis Club.
Anderson (10-5) faced off with Transylvania (7-1) after the teams met in the 2019 HCAC Tournament championship, which the Pioneers claimed 5-1.
"We played really great (on Sunday)," Ravens coach Matt Moore said. "It was great to lead the conference in all-conference selections. Congratulations to Transylvania on a great season. We are looking forward to our spring season and getting back to the cement."
DOUBLES RESULTS
No. 1 – Jessica Burton/Porsche Robinson (Transylvania) def. Anna Creech/Morgan Nation (AU) 8-4; No. 2 – Grace Gardner/Katherine Taylor (Transylvania) def. Megan Long/Madelyn Brown (AU) 8-1; No. 3 – Alyssa Igyarto/Christina Duvall (Transylvania) def. Jenna Kuntz/Claire Hannaford (AU) 8-7 (7-5)
SINGLES RESULTS
No. 1 – Porsche Robinson (Transylvania) vs. Anna Creech (AU) 6-2, 3-1 (unfinished); No. 2 – Megan Long (AU) vs. Shelia Cetina (Transylvania) 6-4, 0-1 (unfinished); No. 3 – Jessica Burton (Transylvania) vs. Madelyn Brown (AU) 6-3, 3-0, (unfinished); No. 4 – Grace Gardner (Transylvania) vs. Morgan Nation (AU) 6-3, 3-2, (unfinished); No. 5 – Katherine Taylor (Transylvania) def. Jenna Kuntz (AU) 6-0, 6-0; No. 6 – Alyssa Igyarto (Transylvania) def. Morgan Oconitrillo (AU) 6-1, 6-0
UP NEXT
Anderson is scheduled to resume its match with Alma College (1-0) on Feb. 19 at the Community Sport and Wellness Center in Pendleton at a time to be determined. The Ravens led the Scots 3-0 following doubles play in the match originally scheduled for Oct. 2 that was suspended by rain.
