ANDERSON -- On Tuesday, Anderson High School was named one of 10 football programs across the state that will be sponsored by the Indianapolis Colts as part of a new partnership with the NFL Foundation and True Impact Football.
The Indians will receive access to new coaching education, player development and fundraising resources as part of the new initiative.
Anderson is coming off a 2-5 season and looking for a new head coach after Ron Qualls ended his five-year tenure with an 8-30 overall mark.
"We are proud to be a part of this effort to address the challenges under-resourced football programs in Indiana face," Colts youth football commissioner Mike Prior said in a press release. "We hope these funds will grow these football programs, as well as provide new resources for our student-athletes and coaches to help make the game more fun, safe and accessible."
The other nine schools sponsored by the initiative are Caston, Crispus Attucks, Decatur Central, Indianapolis Washington, Seymour, South Bend Washington, Southport, Speedway and Winamac.
Each school will receive unlimited access to free resources from non-profit initiative True Impact Football's partners, including coaching clinics and online learning platforms from Glazier Clinics, leadership and team captain courses from Lead 'Em Up and fundraising tools through Booster Club Academy.
"We are thrilled to be leveling the playing field for these programs and are convinced that investing in the football coaching staffs of these teams will have long-lasting impact," NFL vice president of football development Roman Oben said in the release.
The benefits of the initiative extend to local youth football programs, such as elementary and middle school teams.
So the next head coach for the Tribe will come in with a bank of resources unlike any coach before them.
Anderson's last winning season came in 2011 under Randy Albano. The Indians have gone 23-76 under three head coaches in the last 10 seasons.
"We believe every player, team and community deserves a great football coach," True Impact Football's Josh Peterson said in the release. "We're convinced supporting football coaches in these under-served schools will go a long way in impacting not only the players but the broader communities as well."
