ANDERSON -- The Anderson soccer teams came close to winning both games Saturday, but both the boys and girls instead fell to a North Central Conference foe.
Anderson girls soccer conceded a goal to Arsenal Technical less than five minutes into Saturday's home twinbill.
After the early score from the visitors, the Lady Tribe found an equalizer with 17 minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime. In penalty kicks, Tech connected on all four attempts to earn the win, 1-1 (4-1 PKs).
“We talked as a team, and we have that type of bond that’s just good with each other," said sophomore Anya Stephens. "We knew what we had to do to not let them score again. It was just all heart. I believe we all had heart in the end, and we wanted to win that one.”
Jennifer Garcia struck first for the Titans after sprinting down the right wing and beating the defense, unloading a shot into the left side of the net for the quick lead. Shortly after, Garcia’s playing time became scarce, as she left the game several times with issues arising from a recent asthma diagnosis.
Anderson (1-5, 0-2 NCC) is dealing with some injuries of its own. Kelayjha Fleming left the game in the second half after aggravating a groin injury. With Fleming missing for the final 34 minutes of regulation and overtime, Anderson needed a player to step up in the attacking third.
Kennedy Rayford took on those responsibilities after Fleming went down. With 17 minutes to go in regulation, Rayford was on the receiving end of a through ball and made the most of a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, sending the ball into the middle of the net for a late equalizer.
“I thought we controlled most of the game. We just couldn’t put it in the back of the net,” Taylor Siebers said. “We had two or three that should’ve been in the back. We just couldn’t finish. That’s a totally different outcome if we’re able to put one of those in the back.”
Rayford got free three minutes later on the left wing again. It looked as though deja vu was taking place, but Rayford was tripped from behind inside the box and drew a penalty. Whisper Schroeder stepped up to the spot, firing a shot to the left side of the net, but Mikaila Kremple made the save.
Anderson will look to rebound from its fourth straight loss when it hosts Muncie Central at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Indians will also look for their first home win of the season.
Anderson's boys were 10 minutes from an upset of defending NCC champion Arsenal Technical. Sophomore Bryan Acosta had other ideas, though.
With the Indians leading 1-0 late, Acosta got a free look at the net from about 30 yards out and finessed a shot that tucked into the right corner for the equalizer with 10 minutes left, ultimately forcing overtime.
“We didn’t pressure," Anderson coach Chris Spolyar said. "We didn’t step to that outside guy. We gave him too much time and space, and he hit a heck of a shot. The end result is the goal — and it’s a great finish from him — but you always look two plays before to find out what happened.”
After Acosta’s equalizer, Arsenal Tech began to apply more pressure and win more attacking scenarios. It paid off six minutes into the first half of overtime.
James Nzoyikokera previously attempted some runs behind the defense, and he was called offside. With 26 seconds to go in the first half of overtime, Nzoyikokera timed up a perfect run and slipped through the backline, got on the receiving end of a through ball and tucked away an easy goal for the game-winner, giving the Titans a 2-1 win.
With the win, Arsenal Tech remains unbeatenat 6-0-1, while Anderson dips to 3-4 despite controlling much of the game.
The Indians had all of the momentum entering the second half. Senior forward Miguel Contreras ran under a lobbed pass through the heart of the defense to earn a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Contreras kept his composure and unleashed a rocket into the net from 20 yards out as Arsenal Tech’s keeper came out of his box to contest the shot.
If there’s one thing Anderson learned in Saturday’s loss, it’s that it can go toe to toe with the conference champions for 94 minutes. Saturday was the third time Arsenal Tech has conceded a goal in seven games this year, as the Titans now sport a plus-17 goal differential.
“Man, tonight, it was a beautiful game, and I like the challenge,” junior goalkeeper Sebastian Rodriguez said. “I want to see more challenges at the conference games and any other games, including sectionals.”
The Indians will look to climb back to .500 with a trip to Muncie Central looming at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
