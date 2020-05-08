Although no area swimmers made it past sectional this year, there are plenty of talented athletes to honor. Here is a glance at the eight area swimmers who join 2020 THB Sports Boys Swimming Athlete of the Year Dayton Edwards of Anderson on the All-Area team, as well as the honorable mention athletes who also distinguished themselves this season. The Indians led the way for area teams with a fifth-place finish at the Fishers sectional, followed by Pendleton Heights in sixth, Liberty Christian in ninth and Elwood in 10th.
Aidan Barrett, sophomore, Anderson
Barrett was a busy swimmer for the Indians, and he proved why with a solid sectional showing. Barrett swam the third leg of both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that placed third while also locking down a ninth-place finish in the 200 freestyle and a 10th in the 100 butterfly.
Oliver Claxon, junior, Pendleton Heights
Twice Claxon participated in fifth-place relay finishes at sectional, swimming the second leg for the 200 medley relay and the third leg of the 400 freestyle relay. He also had an A-final finish with an eighth-place result in the 100 breaststroke while adding a 13th in the 200 individual medley.
Trevor Cobb, junior, Pendleton Heights
One of the strongest PH swimmers all season, Cobb finished the year strong. He was Claxon’s teammate on both relay teams, swimming the anchor leg of the 400 freestyle relay. Individually, Cobb posted an eighth-place finish in the 100 butterfly and a ninth in the 100 backstroke.
Sam Eskew, sophomore, Anderson
The sophomore Indians swimmer posted a 12th in the 200 individual medley and 10th in the grueling 500 freestyle at Fishers this year. Eskew was the anchor swimmer for the 200 medley relay team that placed seventh and swam the second leg of the 400 freestyle relay that placed third.
Ashur Grobey, freshman, Pendleton Heights
The lone freshman on either the boys or girls all-area teams, Grobey finished second among area athletes in the postseason diving competition. With a score of 272.15, Grobey placed 10th, just behind teammate Cayden Sisson.
Brayden Jones, junior, Pendleton Heights
Individually, Jones managed a 10th-place finish at sectional in the 100 freestyle and a 12th in the 50 freestyle. He also swam the anchor leg for PH’s fifth-place 200 medley relay team and was the opener for the fifth-place 400 freestyle relay.
Cayden Sisson, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Leading the way for a young and improving PH diving team, Sisson was the top area finisher in the 1-meter diving competition. He edged Grobey with a 277.15 score, good enough for ninth place at Fishers.
Carson Smitherman, junior, Anderson
Along with Edwards, Smitherman provided a dominant 1-2 junior punch for the Indians all year and was on top of his game at sectional. Individually, he posted a fifth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle. He swam the front leg of the 400 freestyle relay team that placed third and was the anchor for the 200 freestyle relay that also placed third and is now the 10th-best in Anderson school history.
Honorable Mention
Anderson — Parker Anderson, Jason Bale, Asher Goar, Devin Goodrich, Isaac Hanauer, Bowen Libler, Jackson Stephenson, Michael Strait, Dryden Thomas, Jacob Zerkel; Elwood — Ethan Haas, Thomas Kaszuba, Ethan Mendenhall, Zachary Moody; Liberty Christian — Nicholas Bitar, John Jones, Ethan Smith, Lucas Williams, Markus Williams; Pendleton Heights — Vincent Barth, Clayton Britt, Gabriel Holland, Tyler Hollendonner, Tanner Keesling, Kyle Kemper, Jonathon Pardue, Nathan Spencer
