ANDERSON — Season 3 of the Mike Elliott tenure at Anderson will present new challenges for the boys basketball coach.
For starters, with just two seniors, a handful of juniors and sophomores, and 15 freshmen, this will be his youngest roster to date.
There is still excitement heading into the season, albeit somewhat tempered.
“This year, I’ve got good freshmen who know how to get up and down and go,” Elliott said. “But they don’t know necessarily how to play when we play the other teams, so I’m still working on that.”
One senior who has been with Elliott all three years is guard Joseph Jones, who averaged 10.1 points and shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. This season, he is being looked to for leadership as well.
“Joseph, primarily, since he’s been in the program and I’ve known him since he was a freshman, so time goes really fast,” Elliott said.
The second senior is Justus Davis, a transfer from Pike. Elliott describes him as a role player who can fill in some minutes while he learns the system.
With the talent of the freshmen and sophomore crop, Elliott is beginning to reap the benefits of the time he has invested in the feeder programs. He can now see the results of those efforts in the pipeline.
“Now I’m in Year 3, and I can kind of see the fruits of the labor a little bit,” Elliott said. “Even in Year 2 with Dayveon (Turner), Tyrelle (Wills), James Glazebrooks and Curtis Lewis, there’s some leadership there. I have 15 freshmen, and that’s a great thing.”
Turner, a 6-foot sophomore, was the breakout star a season ago. He averaged 11.5 points, shot 31 percent from beyond the arc and was an 82 percent free-throw shooter. Elliott said expectations are high he will become a more complete player this year and going forward.
“Dayveon will score and be a better defender,” Elliott said. “(He needs) to understand that we now have a team where there are some other pieces who can contribute. Now, it’s to make sure to get other people involved, and I can teach him to be more well-rounded.”
The 6-3 Wills is expected to make a much larger contribution after averaging 3.3 points in limited minutes last season.
Juniors, Glazebrooks (6-0), Lewis (5-11) and Marcus Armstrong (5-11) combined to average about seven points per game. Glazebrooks adds length at the guard spot, and Elliott is impressed with the leadership Armstrong has developed after quarterbacking the football team this season.
Heading up the celebrated freshman class is 5-11 guard Eric Troutman. After being touted as one of the top freshman guards in the state at camps this summer, he is expected to make an impact for the Indians this season, although not in the opener.
“He won’t be able to play in the Pendleton Heights game. He has to learn how to be a high school student,” Elliott said. “He is gradually progressing. ... Now it’s showing him what it takes to be successful at the high school level. Basketball-wise, he will help tremendously as a freshman. He has great hands and a pretty good IQ for a freshman.”
In addition to the youthful nature of this team, it will also be the smallest roster Elliott has had so far, with the tallest player being freshman Latrell White at 6-4. Much of the size Anderson does have is very young, with White being joined by 6-3 freshman Dilyn Fuller and 6-3 sophomore Kedric Anderson on the inside.
Shot selection will be key offensively because second-chance points may be limited. Defensively, Elliott begrudgingly admits he may have to play more zone.
His whole body seemed to wince as he said it.
“We’ll probably have to do something I don’t like to do a lot of, and that’s to play more zone,” he said. “As I get older, I get smarter. I think I have a lot of young bodies, so I have to give them a chance to be successful.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is the strength of Anderson’s schedule. After opening at home with Pendleton Heights on Tuesday and traveling to Lapel on Friday, the remainder of the schedule includes games at New Castle, Muncie Central, Hamilton Southeastern, Marion, Harrison, McCutcheon and Lawrence Central, home dates with Noblesville, Zionsville, Carmel, Lafayette Jeff and Fishers as well as a Dec. 28 matchup at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against defending Class 2A regional champion Shenandoah.
Elliott prefers the tougher schedule, which he hopes prepares his young team for an equally tough sectional, which includes PH, Mount Vernon, New Palestine and Muncie Central.
“We’re still going to play Anderson basketball,” Elliott said. “Now you have teams that are so (evenly) paired, it’s like a dogfight every night.”
