NOBLESVILLE — Anderson’s boys have had the misfortune of being in one of the state’s toughest soccer sectionals, and the Tribe found itself in another difficult situation Monday.
The Indians drew No. 13 Fishers, one of three ranked teams in Class 3A Sectional 8, and the result was predictable.
Fishers connected on two penalty kicks in the first half and poured it on, and it ended 6-0 in chilly conditions at the White River Elementary complex.
Anderson finished 8-8-1, the third time in four years it was .500 or better.
“Fishers played a step or two quicker than we did tonight, with their ball movement and one-touch (passes),” Anderson coach Chris Spolyar said. “We defended a lot, but at the same time, they scored two penalty kicks and two off set pieces, and they weren’t in the flow of play.”
The Tigers (12-4) were at another level and therefore gave the Indians very little room to operate offensively. Anderson’s only shot on goal was by senior Richard Espinoza, in the 17th minute.
Anderson did withstand an initial barrage by Fishers but not a couple of unforced errors.
Fouls within the 18-yard box gave the Tigers PKs, which Zach Castro (18th minute) and Kevin Natzel (23rd) converted.
Right before the 10-second countdown for halftime, Cam O’Connor headed one in, and it was 3-0.
Fishers picked up right where it left off as O’Connor scored again in the 43rd minute, and Yuto Nakamae booted one in from about 30 yards out a minute later.
The Tigers will meet eighth-ranked Noblesville on Wednesday, with No. 15 Hamilton Southeastern and Muncie Central meeting in the other semifinal.
Indians goalkeeper Sebastian Rodriguez — who allowed both PKs — had to leave the game after a collision with the Tigers’ Lay Day in front of the Anderson net.
Erick Rodriguez took over, and he made an acrobatic save shortly after coming in, as well as several other nice stops.
“(Erick) did a nice job, but when you get thrown in there like that, it changes the tempo and changes the pace,” Spolyar said. “It was unfortunate how it happened.”
Anderson had nine seniors, including leading scorer Miguel Contreras. He had 10 goals and eight assists this season and 19 goals in his career.
The other seniors were midfielders Espinoza, Rafael Garza, Alan Olguin and Florin Tumler, defenders Matthew Strait, Dakota Morris and Angelo Roman and goalkeeper Hirvin Valentin.
“We challenge the seniors every year to leave the program in a better place than they found it,” Spolyar said. “These guys helped us set an identity, and they’ve invested in the next three generations of players.”
