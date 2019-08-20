ANDERSON — Experience as well as youth served Anderson’s soccer team well Tuesday at Davis Park.
The Indians got goals from freshman Alfredo Lopez and senior Miguel Contreras in a spirited season-opening derby with crosstown rival Liberty Christian and emerged with a 2-1 victory.
It perhaps became a bit too physical to Anderson coach Chris Spolyar, who saw Contreras, a major part of the Indians’ offense, go down as a result of a hard foul right after putting his team ahead to stay in the 60th minute.
Contreras went to the ground when Aidan Smith made a dangerous tackle at midfield. Both were very fortunate — Smith received a yellow card as opposed to red, and the Lions being a man down, and Contreras was eventually able to walk back to the sideline.
“We dodged a huge bullet not losing Miguel for the season on the tackle,” Spolyar said.
Also, both Lopez and Alan Rodriguez had to leave with injuries earlier, and those had a big effect on the Indians’ attack, Spolyar said.
Lopez and Rodriguez teamed on Anderson’s first goal, in the 14th minute. Rodriguez, from the left wing, sent a through ball toward Lopez, and the freshman rifled it in from 10 yards out.
The Indians’ advantage disappeared in barely more time than it took to set up their score.
LC freshman Abraham Tapia, also in his varsity debut, evened the contest in the 14th minute with a clear look from just inside the 18-yard box. Josh Cabello had the assist.
Cabello, who took seven of the Lions’ 17 shots, narrowly missed on a header in front of the net in the 50th minute.
Contreras walked in alone and buried a 15-yard bullet past LC goalkeeper Tyler Houk, who stood no chance. The Indians’ other freshman on the varsity roster, Vincent Ibarra, assisted.
The Lions had a final try to tie in the 79th minute of 80, but Nick Cho’s free kick sailed high.
“Any time you can come out with a ‘W,’ it’s a good night, but give Liberty all the credit in the world,” Spolyar said. “They came out and played their style. They played disciplined and structured, whereas when we can break guys down channels and find guys to pass to, it wasn’t there tonight.”
Anderson had a 31-14 shot advantage, but aside from the first goal, Spolyar said his team had difficulty with through balls.
“When we did find it, (Houk) came up big and made multiple big saves,” Spolyar said.
LC coach DJ Callahan said his team hung tough against its deeper and more experienced city rival. The Lions only seniors are brothers Landan and Cade McCord.
“Super proud of Game 1,” Callahan said. “We came out and played as a team. We made some mistakes that cost us a couple of goals, but take out the mistakes and it was a great game, evenly matched teams.”
Callahan gave sophomore midfielder Caroline Erny significant minutes, and he said she defended very well. LC does not have a girls team, and Erny is one of three girls on what is a coed program.
LC is at Tri-Central on Thursday, and Anderson visits Yorktown next Tuesday.
