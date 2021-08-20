ANDERSON — Life lesson opportunities are plentiful in team sports.
Anderson football coach Ron Qualls is trying to capitalize in every way.
Qualls, starting his fourth season leading the Indians, sees football talent on his roster of 59 players. He also sees kids who are enjoying football, who are wanting to come to practice and who are wanting to be better.
“Guys are wanting to be eligible. They are willing to be loved, and they are willing to be committed,” Qualls said. “We are going to be encouraging and the most positive. We want our guys to enjoy coming to practice.”
The Indians are coming off a 2-8 season and have not won more than three games in a season since 2013. But last year’s two wins came on consecutive weeks, an 18-15 home victory over Arsenal Tech and a 16-10 win at Richmond.
“The scoreboard may not look like it’s balanced very much,” Qualls said of recent seasons. “But when we beat Tech and Richmond back-to-back, that was huge for our team.”
Several players on this year’s roster were key players in those two 2020 wins, including senior offensive linemen Ty Lawler, Michael Cartwright and Caigen Malone.
“Those three guys have been in our program, they understand our scheme and they are responding to our coaching,” Qualls said. “And more important is how they are coming alongside the younger kids.”
Juwaun Eckles, Tanner Eastman and Conner Stephenson are other seniors expected to play big roles. Qualls noted Eckles’ commitment in the classroom, on the field and in the weight room. He said Eastman has improved every year. And Stephenson was the starting quarterback a year ago.
A year ago, Eckles watched two running backs carry the load ahead of him. This year will be his chance to shine, as the featured running back and also as a key cog on defense at linebacker.
Dilyn Fuller has been tabbed as one of the top underclassmen in the state, and the Indian coaching staff is eager to use the junior in a variety of ways.
“He’s a defensive end. He can play running back, slot, QB, long snapper …. He gives us whatever we need,” Qualls said. “He’s a plug-and-play guy at 6-2, 225 pounds.”
His younger brother, sophomore Dontrez Fuller, also received some statewide attention a year ago and is nearly as versatile, playing receiver, cornerback and punter.
Other key players include senior two-way starter Joel Redding, a defensive back and running back, and sophomore Stephen Kline, who will also play both sides of the ball. Qualls said senior Chris McKeller has made tremendous strides. Juniors Joe Burrage and Daris Miles will also contribute.
The roster includes 24 freshman, and a possible diamond in that group is Jhavier Howard.
“He is a rare find,” Qualls said. “He understands the importance of academics. He understands the importance of being on time and wanting to be coached and asking questions. His upside in football as a corner, a defensive player, is huge.”
