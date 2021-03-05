RICHMOND -- When Pendleton Heights' Jamison Dunham hit a buzzer-beating 3-point basket to force overtime, Anderson coach Donnie Bowling was upset, but his players somehow weren't.
"My kids told me. 'Coach, we got you. We got you, coach. It's going to be OK,'" Bowling said in a Tiernan Center corridor.
The Indians indeed seized the extra four minutes Friday night and overturned the Arabians 58-54 in a Class 4A Sectional 9 classic that gave those in the house as many churns as the Beast at Kings Island.
A pair of three-point plays by sophomore Ja'Quan Ingram in the OT helped lift Anderson (11-10) to its first sectional final since 2009, which is Saturday night at 7:30 against Mount Vernon (15-6).
The county rivals hooked up in a contest that surpassed the thrill factor of Anderson's 59-56 win at the Tipi three weeks ago. This time, the teams swapped the lead 14 times, and there were four ties.
Many of those occurred after the Indians led 8-0, and the Arabians (8-15) answered with a 15-0 run covering the first two quarters.
Besides Dunham's trey at the fourth-quarter horn, there were two lead-changing baskets at the end of periods.
Kedric Anderson made a putback to give the Indians a 20-19 edge at the half, and PH's Zion Cook nailed a triple that put his team up 32-30 after three.
The Indians went ahead 46-45 on a second-chance by Ingram with 29 seconds left in the fourth, and after the Arabians' Luke Candiano missed a 3 try, Tyrelle Wills made it a three-point game by scoring on a breakaway.
With seven seconds to work with, Dunham wove through the defense and spotted up from the left wing. That put him at 23 points and extended the game for four more minutes.
"I asked, 'Do we foul or do we just go with it?'" Bowling said. "I was kind of upset because I was thinking maybe we should just foul as soon as (Dunham) crosses half-court and they shoot free throws."
Anderson had to regroup, and there was more urgency after the Arabians went up four within the first 2 1/2 minutes of the OT.
Ingram drove the lane and drew a foul as his shot dropped. He completed the and-one. Shortly after that, Ingram rejected a 3-ball by Josiah Gustin and then took a feed from Wills, banked it home and was again fouled. That three-point play made it 54-52 Indians with 55 seconds to play.
"He'll make mistakes, but he makes up the mistakes," said Bowling of Ingram, who had 17 points and eight rebounds. "He's such a great athlete, and he makes plays on his own."
The Indians saw the lead grow to six with four free throws by James Glazebrooks. That assured Anderson at least a .500 season, something that has been difficult to come by in recent years with constant coaching turnover.
The Tribe's 11 wins are the most since 2017-18, and this will be the first non-losing season for the program since 2012-13.
"It feels good because there's been a lot of adversity with this program, and no matter what, we're going to be 11-11 (at worst)," said Bowling, Anderson's first-year coach.
Wills paced the Indians with 19 points, 10 in the first quarter. Kedric Anderson added 13 points and five rebounds.
The Indians were 22-of-42 (52%) from the field and 13-of-19 from the line, while PH went 17-for-39 (43.6%) overall and made 15 of 19 free throws.
Cook was the only other Arabian in double figures with 13 points.
"The biggest thing is we had our opportunities, and we didn't make enough plays down the stretch, and they did," PH coach Adam Ballard said. "In times of most intense pressure, you revert to your most deeply held habits, and we haven't created good enough habits yet."
Cook, Luke Weaver, Carter Aldridge and Evan John were the Arabians' seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.