ANDERSON – Pendleton Heights is the reigning Madison County boys basketball champion. But Anderson continued to make a strong case Saturday as the county’s most improved squad.
In a game originally scheduled as the season opener in November, the latest edition of the rivalry proved well worth the wait. There were eight lead changes – including three in the first 3½ minutes of the fourth quarter – and the Indians held on for a thrilling 59-56 victory at Phil Buck Court.
Anderson’s student section was back in the building for a contest originally slated to be played at Pendleton, and it was the first time this season the Indian Mascot and Maiden performed the traditional pregame dance. All the pomp and circumstance set up a battle worthy of the spectacle.
In the end, the Tribe (8-8) shook off a heart-breaking, last-second loss Friday night at Logansport that snapped a four-game North Central Conference winning streak and proved to be resilient.
“We just tried not to drop our heads on a loss and just watched film and just learned and just learned what not to do in those types of situations,” said junior Tyrelle Wills, who led three Anderson players in double figures with 20 points.
The Indians proved to be quick studies.
The lead changed hands for the final time when junior Kedric Anderson drilled a 3-pointer from the corner with 4:50 remaining for a 47-45 lead. But that was far from the end of the drama.
When Anderson senior Marcus Armstrong drove to extend the advantage to 49-45 some 32 seconds later, it was the first time either team led by more than a single possession since the 3:12 mark of the second quarter. Predictably, it didn’t last long.
Pendleton Heights junior Jamison Dunham – who scored a game-high 32 points – added to his litany of big shots with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one. Wills, as he often did throughout the game, answered at the other end to make it 51-48 with 3:51 left, and Armstrong gave the Tribe some much-needed breathing room with a pair of free throws for a five-point lead with less than two minutes to play.
Arabians junior Luke Candiano drained a 3-pointer to pull the visitors back in striking range before senior James Glazebrooks responded with his only field goal for the Tribe. Glazebrooks was playing in just his second game after a 21-day absence and scored four crucial points.
PH sophomore Gabe Simons’ pair of free throws with 50 seconds left cut the deficit to 55-53, but Kedric Anderson’s bucket nine seconds later almost proved to be the nail in the coffin.
The Indians got a huge defensive stop on the ensuing possession and were poised to add to their lead with time dwindling. Instead, an ill-advised outlet pass was tipped and Dunham corralled the ball near the volleyball line before draining a long 3-pointer to make it 57-56 with 26 seconds to play.
“He’s a very good player, one of the best shooters around,” Arabians coach Adam Ballard said. “The moment’s never too big for Jamison. He’s always willing to take that shot. He’s always willing to try and make a play, and so that’s what we expect out of him. That’s what we see out of him every day, and in games like this, that’s what we’ve gotta have.”
On this night, Anderson just had a little more of it.
The Indians broke the press on the ensuing possession, and Glazebrooks calmly sank both ends of a 1-and-1 for the final margin.
Pendleton Heights (6-12) had a chance to tie with 7.3 seconds remaining. Anderson designed a defense to foul and take away the 3-point attempt, but it wasn’t necessary. The Arabians tried to inbound the ball across the court over 6-foot-6 Indians sophomore Jaylen Murphy and lost possession without a shot attempt.
The Tribe quickly got the ball past mid-court and ran out the clock.
Four of Anderson’s last five games have been determined by four points or less, and the Indians have won three. After praising the job Ballard’s done in his first year at Pendleton, Tribe coach Donnie Bowling said all the close calls are helping his young team grow.
“It’s just down to the wire,” Bowling said. “I think it just shows the resilience of the kids, but it gets you ready for sectional definitely.”
Anderson hasn’t won a sectional crown since 2009 but is 3-0 against potential postseason opponents this year. And the Tribe is well aware there are more challenges like Saturday’s ahead.
Dunham was 12-of-16 overall and 6-of-8 from 3-point range to lead Pendleton Heights. The Arabians shot 51.2% (22-of-43) as a team and were 7-of-18 (38.9%) behind the 3-point arc. All those long-distance attempts yielded just five free throws, but the visitors made them all.
Candiano joined Dunham in double figures with 10 points.
Anderson shot 46.7% (21-of-45) from the floor and 5-of-12 (41.7%) from 3-point range. The Indians also were 12-of-15 at the charity stripe.
Murphy had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tribe, and Ja’Quan Ingram added 10 points to join Wills in double figures.
Pendleton Heights travels to New Castle on Tuesday. Anderson hosts NCC-leading McCutcheon in a varsity-only contest Monday at 6 p.m.
“With these kids, they just never give up,” Bowling said. “… They just keep fighting. So that’s the biggest thing. The good thing I can tell you is I don’t know if we’re gonna win every game, but we’re gonna fight every game.”
