ANDERSON – The final siren sounded, and Anderson’s football season had been over for nearly 20 minutes.
Head coach Ron Qualls had his final huddle with the team, and the players walked by one-by-one to share an embrace with the coaching staff.
They’d been given the OK to head back into the locker room and find some warmth and a cold November night.
But no one did.
Even after a 35-0 loss against Class 5A No. 7 West Lafayette Harrison dropped their final record to 1-9, the Indians found their way to midfield for a team picture. Then they each found a spot of turf somewhere around the 50-yard line and held on to whatever moments they could.
Qualls watched the scene play out from a respectful distance with tears forming in his eyes.
“We’ve had tremendous things go on this season, just personal strife and family strife,” he said. “So, for our guys to be able to bond together, I’m so proud of them.”
The Tribe fought on the field.
On the final play Joseph Jones – who had three catches for 38 yards — kept churning his legs, breaking tackles, trying to make something happen even as the clock ran out and he made a reception 55 yards away from his end zone.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, T.K. Blair – playing running back while still wearing his linebacker No. 55 jersey – ground out the majority of his 36 rushing yards on six carries.
Quarterback M.J. Armstrong – who finished 10-of-23 for 94 yards and rushed 12 times for 41 more – injured his leg on a second-quarter carry. He missed the rest of that series and then returned to the field to fight alongside his teammates.
It’s moments like those that will stick with Qualls in years to come.
“They want to be together, and that’s the part that’s special to me is watching kids that come from different backgrounds and come different everything, and go watch guys that want to be together like that on a night like this when it’s, what, 30-something degrees out? And they’re not gonna go in to warm up,” Qualls said. “And we’ve got guys that are crying. That’s what athletics are about. That’s what football is about. It’s men that want to be together, and they have to grow together along the way. And we have.”
The Raiders (8-2) put the competitive portion of the game away early with a deluge of big plays.
Marcel Atisso had touchdown runs of 45 and 31 yards in the first quarter, and quarterback Tyler Knoy threw a trio of scoring passes in the second period.
The first was good for 57 yards to Steven Coffing. The second was a 5-yard pass to Jay Smith set up by a 39-yard run by Omarion Dixon. And the third was a 22-yard laser to Zion King.
That was enough to get the running clock started for the second half and for Harrison to call it a night.
The Raiders played three different quarterbacks in the final 24 minutes – none of them Knoy – and didn’t attempt a pass.
“They’re No. 7 in the state for a reason,” Qualls said. “They’re good.”
Knoy finished 6-of-11 for 132 yards and the three touchdowns. Dixon had 112 yards on six carries. And Coffing caught two passes for 76 yards.
Anderson had a chance to tie the score late in the first quarter, driving inside Harrison’s 5-yard line. But Armstrong was stuffed on fourth-and-1 from the 2-yard line, the Tribe was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the aftermath and the Raiders were in the end zone two plays later.
It was that kind of night for the Indians on the field.
But Qualls watched his players bond and console each other long after they could have left the field, and he saw the essence of a team.
“You don’t build (a program) because you’ve got great athletes on the football field,” Qualls said. “Some people think maybe that’s the magic potion. And we do have really good athletic kids, but we’ve gotta have at Anderson High School good athletic kids who believe in themselves, believe in each other and commit to a team. And that’s what we had tonight.”
