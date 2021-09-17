ANDERSON – When the second half started at Anderson High School on Friday night, there wasn’t much left to determine. Other than how much fight and resolve the Indians had.
As it turned out, they have some.
“Forty-two-nothing, right? Halftime,” Anderson coach Ron Qualls said after his team lost to North Central Conference and sectional foe West Lafayette Harrison 42-14. “Some teams can just roll over and say ‘That’s it, we’re done.’ But not Juwaun Echols. Not Dilyn (Fuller). Not Joel Redding.”
With the final result a no-doubter and the scoreboard in running clock mode, Anderson stayed the course and battled. After a scoreless third quarter, the Indians finally struck and in an electrifying way. Echols broke through the left side of the line and burst into open field. He outran most of the defenders, and Redding caught up with him to make one touchdown-saving block before Echols rolled into the end zone after 75 yards.
“Joel Redding sprints all the way down the field to get a block,” Qualls said. “A senior doesn’t have to do that, but you do it because it’s the right thing to do and you want to be a better football player and a better person.”
And then, four plays later, with Harrison just trying to keep possession until the final horn, the ball came loose in the Raiders’ backfield, and Theodore McGee was there to pick it up. He sprinted about half the field for another Indian score.
The running-clock model can be humiliating for a team. Anderson (1-4) was on the other side of it a couple weeks ago, in its only victory of the season.
“Our kids have been on the other side of that, where they’re in the driver’s seat, and Muncie Central never got the ball the entire quarter,” Qualls said. “That’s demoralizing. And our kids kept up the fight.”
In the first half, Harrison (4-1) showed how good it is. The visiting Raiders struck for big plays, overpowered Anderson at the line of scrimmage and took advantage of the Indians’ mistakes.
Harrison scored on all seven of its possessions in the half, and the Raider defense scored once, too.
The defensive touchdown capped the scoring in the half, and it came on the Indians’ first play of the drive, when Dilyn Fuller dropped back to pass, was hit and lost the ball. The Raider defense scooped it up and trotted a few yards into the end zone for an easy score.
The Raiders scored on the opening drive, which lasted just six plays and included three Anderson penalties.
A 28-yard rushing TD was set up by a blocked punt, another was boosted by 25 yards in Anderson penalties on one play, and another was highlighted by a 40-yard bomb Harrison QB Tyler Knoy threw over the Indian defense.
Anderson had three first-half drives that included a first down, but each time the try for a second first down was hurt by a negative-yardage play. The Indians just could not put together a sustained drive against the Harrison defense.
