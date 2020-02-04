RICHMOND — Overtime was not needed the second time around for North Central Conference rivals Anderson and Richmond in the first round of IHSAA Class 4A Sectional 9 at the Tiernan Center.
But with neither team able to mount a lead of more than six points, this game felt every bit as close, with just a few plays making the difference.
Junior Tyra Ford scored 25 points, the Indians made their free throws and junior Karlee Goodwin made those difference-making plays on the defensive end as Anderson held on late for a 38-35 win.
In November, despite jumping out to a 22-1 lead, Anderson (14-10) needed overtime to win in Richmond 61-59. Coach Shannon Cleckley expected just as much a battle in the rematch.
“I expected (Richmond) to give us the full gamut on the road, on their home floor,” Cleckley said. “They knew they had lost to us earlier in the year, and that was going to be incentive for them to play well. My hat’s off to them. They are very well coached.”
Offensively, the Tribe could get very little momentum going in the first half. They trailed much of the second quarter, with Richmond grabbing a 17-14 lead on a rebound basket by junior Alayha Allen.
But, after Erin Martin converted one of two at the foul line, Goodwin picked up steals on the next two Richmond (12-12) possessions and both led to points. First a field goal by freshman Payton Sargent in the lane and then a pair of Ford free throws to close out the half on a 5-0 run and the Indians took a 19-17 lead into the locker room.
Goodwin’s defense was a much-needed spark at a time when the Indians needed it.
“She might not score the most points, but the little things she does, the way she goes after those rebounds, she fights for the ball,” Cleckley said.
Unfortunately for the Indians, that momentum did not carry over to the second half.
In fact, the Lady Tribe went the entire third quarter without a field goal, managing just five free throws — all from Ford — as Richmond fought back and, on a runner by junior Ajah Orr in the closing seconds, took a 25-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Gotta make free throws. Teams are coming ready to fight,” Cleckley said. “Gotta make free throws. That keeps you in the game.”
The Indians found their field goal touch early in the fourth quarter. Martin opened the period with a 3-point basket before Ford rebounded her own miss and scored. Two possessions later, that duo combined for two points as Ford scored off a feed from Martin, and Anderson had its biggest lead at 31-25.
But a free throw and a field goal by Allen pulled the Red Devils back within three at 31-28. Martin made one of two at the foul line, but Goodwin followed with the defensive gem of the night to seal the deal.
After Richmond blocked a layup attempt, Goodwin met Orr at the center court line, picked her pocket and took it to the basket for a layup at the 1:34 mark and a 34-28 lead.
“That turnover that she forced in the fourth was just huge, enormous,” Cleckley said. “It really kept us in the lead.”
“I was just happy that we took the lead, and I was hoping to help us win the game,” Goodwin said. “This might be the game-winning shot, so I’ve got to make it.”
Orr connected for a 3 in the closing seconds to make it a one-possession game, but a desperation attempt at the buzzer was well off the mark for Richmond.
Martin added nine points for the Lady Tribe, who were 15-of-19 at the foul line, and Goodwin led the team with nine rebounds.
Anderson has now beaten Richmond 20 out of the last 24 meetings overall and 10 of 11 times they’ve met in the tournament. The Indians will now face Muncie Central, another NCC rival, Friday at 6 p.m.
“They are very well coached as well,” Cleckley said. “They’re going to come ready and will be prepared.”
Anderson defeated the Bearcats 70-54 in Muncie in December.
