FAIRMOUNT — With scheduling athletic events during a pandemic being an especially tricky endeavor, sometimes it pays to get creative.
The Wednesday wrestling schedule had Anderson at Elwood and Tri-Central visiting Madison-Grant, but with all four teams dealing with a reduced number of available athletes, it was determined the four schools instead combine the two dual meets into one event.
The triple-dual proved to be a vital meet as the Indians, Panthers and Argylls prepare for the Madison County championships, now less than two weeks away.
“This just gives us more practice getting ready for the big tournaments,” M-G coach Jamie Landis said. “The more matches -- it does help us going into the Madison County tournament. It got us on the mat a little more. Now they know what it’s like.”
One of the headlining individual matches featured semistate qualifiers Romello Williams of Anderson and Jayden Reese from Elwood. Williams came out aggressive and controlled the match from the beginning, taking a 15-2 decision.
“I knew he was going to be tough,” Williams said. “I had to keep moving around and working. I feel like I could have done better, but I was going for the tech fall.”
Anderson won the dual with Elwood — which suited up just three wrestlers — by a 64-6 count, with senior Chase Lovell picking up the Panthers' win at 220 pounds by fall over Juwuan Echols in 40 seconds. Jaylan Adams of Anderson won the third contested match by fall with less than a second remaining in the second period over Coby Horton.
The Indians also defeated Tri-Central — with seven wrestlers — by a 46-18 score and battled for a 42-34 win over the Argylls. Williams and junior Andrew Dietz finished 3-0, each winning two contested matches and one by forfeit.
“We’re just trying to come out and take care of business and manage things early,” Anderson coach Sean Clark said. “With all this mess, we’re not only trying to manage COVID but our weight and our lungs and ensure that we’re in shape and ready to wrestle.”
Lovell finished 3-0 on the day for the Panthers, with two wins by fall and a third by forfeit. Reese bounced back from the loss to Williams with a win by fall over Tri-Central’s Elijah Jones in 1:12.
“From this year to last year, it was a better match even though the score might not show that,” Elwood coach Jade Cornwell said of Reese. “There’s a lot of flip-flop, and there’s a lot of things he did better than last year, so he’s learning.”
For the Argylls, senior Jaren Glass and freshman Hudsyn Cunningham were perfect on the evening. Glass’ wins included a fall over BradLee Thomas of Anderson with 17 seconds left in the third period while leading a close match by one.
“I’m really pleased with what we saw,” Landis said. “We had some tight matches -- some we pulled out and some we didn’t. I was really impressed with my senior Jaren Glass. He waited for his opportunities, and when he saw them, he took advantage, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Madison-Grant defeated Tri-Central 54-24 and Elwood 54-18, and the Panthers match with the Trojans ended at 18-18.
The Panthers will host Tipton in a dual meet Wednesday, although Cornwell said efforts are underway to add more teams to that event, and the Indians travel to the Union City Invitational on Saturday before hosting Pendleton Heights on Monday. The Argylls' next competition is the Madison County tournament Dec. 19 at Pendleton Heights before the Grant 4 the following Monday at Mississinewa.
