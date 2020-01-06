ANDERSON — Anderson spurted to a 7-0 opening in the fourth quarter and used it to secure a 76-56 boys basketball victory over Liberty Christian Monday in the opening round of the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament.
The win gave the Indians a sweep over the Lions as the Lady Tribe opened the evening with a 68-24 win. Both Anderson teams will next play Alexandria. The boys team will play Wednesday at Alexandria at about 7:30 p.m. The girls will play Thursday at Lapel.
“We got some key stops there,” said Anderson coach Mike Elliott of his fourth-quarter burst. “It was a good time to get a win. It was a reward for their hard work, and now we get to move on to the second round.”
It was Anderson’s first win in 10 games after a tough opening slate of games.
The Indians did several things very well. Two of those were to protect the basketball, with just five turnovers for the entire contest, and spread out the offense. Five AHS players scored in double figures.
Dayveon Turner led Anderson with 16 points and was the only player to score in each of the four quarters. Tyrelle Wills was next with 15, and he had 12 in the fourth quarter when AHS broke away from what had been a 53-43 score after three quarters.
Joseph Jones had 13 points, all of them in the first half, and Dilyn Fuller scored 10, eight coming in the third period when the Indians had the most trouble scoring, getting just 15 points.
“We’re still so young,” said Elliott. “Being patient seems to be against their religion.”
Liberty Christian’s point producing was much more centrally located. Christian Nunn was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, and he also topped both teams with 11 rebounds. Zion Cook added 12 points. Adonis House had eight, but the rest of the team managed just 15.
The Lions had 23 turnovers, but just two of those came in the third quarter when they outscored the Indians 17-15.
“This game was good for us,” said Liberty coach Jason Chappell. “We are a youthful team, and we’re still trying to jell together. We’ve got several kids who come from different programs. We saw we can play with this team. We won’t face a team this athletic the rest of the season.”
The Lions drop to 4-5 and will go to Elwood on Wednesday to play against the Panthers.
The girls’ contest was over early. The Lady Tribe led 21-1 after one quarter and was up 38-13 and 51-18 at the next two stops.
Tyra Ford, who was recognized prior to the game for passing the 1,000-point barrier as a junior, led all players with 20 points and did not score in the final quarter.
Erin Martin was next with 14 points. Nobody else scored more than six, but 11 different players scored.
“We’ve been focusing on getting more players involved in the offense,” said AHS coach Shannon Cleckley. “I thought we had good ball movement and got good quality shots. We wanted to come out strong.”
Anderson plays at Lapel in the semifinal game Thursday against Alexandria. The Lady Tribe is now 7-8.
The Lions had 14 turnovers and no field goals in the opening eight minutes. They had 35 miscues for the game.
The second quarter was Liberty’s brightest moment, scoring the first six points of the period but getting outscored 17-6 the rest of the period.
“I told the girls to look at the forest and not the tree,” said Liberty coach Todd Hill. “We’ve got a lot of teams we can compete with the rest of the season and in our sectional. We just have to focus on continuing to get better.”
The Lions only got scoring from the starting five, led by senior Elena Tufts, who had eight points and six rebounds. She was 3-of-4 from the field when the offense was able to get the ball to her. Mady Rees had an active game, scoring five points but pulling down a dozen rebounds.
The Lions go to Frankton on Thursday to tangle with Elwood. Liberty is 2-12.
