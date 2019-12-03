ANDERSON — A computer glitch did not allow for final scores to be tallied as Anderson hosted Hagerstown in an early season swim meet Tuesday.
But the scores aren’t what matter early in the season as the Anderson teams are looking for improvement as they strive for goals that, for a number of talented swimmers, include swimming late into the postseason.
The boys won each event and, even without the scores, defeated the Tigers handily. The girls, still looking for added depth to supplement their top tier of athletes, fell to Hagerstown, according to coach Jeff Eddy.
“The really great thing I’m seeing is that our new kids are starting to develop,” Eddy said. “Their strokes are starting to look good. They’re becoming competitive swimmers. That’s good for depth. We’ve got a great front line, but we need that depth.”
Two swimmers who are a big part of that front line are junior Carson Smitherman for the boys and sophomore Amber Lindzy for the girls. Each won the grueling 500 freestyle with a gap of more than 90 seconds to their nearest competitor.
They each came back less than 10 minutes after those wins to anchor Anderson’s winning 200 freestyle relay team. Smitherman and Lindzy approach that brief respite differently.
“I’m just breathing and getting my muscles relaxed,” Smitherman said.
Lindzy can be found at the other end of the pool, cheering on her teammates.
“I’m always up doing something. I don’t normally sit down and chillax,” she said. “I have to keep going. I normally have my ear buds in and am joking around with teammates.”
Each approach is equally successful as both Smitherman and Lindzy won four events. In addition to the 400 freestyle, Smitherman took firsts in the boys 200 freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay while Lindzy also took the 200 freestyle, anchored the 200 freestyle relay and was part of the 200 medley relay win.
“I have very high expectations for them,” Eddy said of Smitherman and Lindzy. “Carson kind of swam through tonight because of the competition this week. We’re still waiting for things to click for Amber. She’s not quite where she wants to be yet.”
The Lady Tribe also got multiple wins from junior Allie Bramwell (200 medley relay, 100 butterfly, 200 free relay and 100 breaststroke), Libby Hahn (200 medley relay, 200 individual medley and 200 free relay) and junior Lexi Swanson (200 medley relay and 200 free relay).
Sam Eskew won the 200 individual medley on the boys side and was part of the 200 medley relay along with Jacob Zerkel, Michael Strait and Isaac Hanauer. Zerkel also won the 50 free, and Hanauer hit the wall first in the 100 butterfly. The Indians also got another strong performance from junior Dayton Edwards, who won the 100 free and 100 backstroke and was part of the winning 200 free relay and the 400 free relay.
Jackson Stephenson won the diving competition easily, but scores were not immediately available.
The competition heats up for Tribe this week as they host Jay County on Thursday and compete at the Noblesville Invitational on Saturday. Along the way, they will look toward their goals for later in the season.
Both Lindzy and Smitherman are hoping for state berths while Lindzy is also racing the clock, seeking a sub-5:09 time in the 500 free, which would be a school record.
“It would mean I did something right,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.