ANDERSON — Anderson gave Zionsville fits for most of Saturday’s game on Phil Buck Court.
The Eagles buckled down in the second half and forced nine turnovers to head home with a 58-51 win over the Indians. Zionsville hasn’t lost to Anderson since the 2012-13 season. The loss is Anderson’s fourth by single digits this season as the young side is still looking to get over the hump and earn its first win.
“I don’t like moral victories, but I think at this point in the season, for those guys, I have to give it to them,” Anderson coach Mike Elliott said. “They went to a hostile environment (at Muncie Central) last night. They played a much taller team tonight. Both games, they never folded. They never folded. The water’s got to balance out sometime.”
The Indians (0-7) held a 32-31 lead in the second half before the Eagles (3-3) forced three consecutive turnovers, sparking a 9-0 run in less than two minutes. Ben Weidner scored four straight points with a couple of layups as the guests built an eight-point lead after briefly trailing. Weidner finished with 13 points and went 5-of-9 from the floor.
With the Indians undersized against the Eagles, they had to try to stay in it with 3-point shooting. It worked for a while as they knocked down nine 3s, but it wasn’t enough as points inside the arc were hard to come by.
Anderson trailed 14-2 early as it struggled with Zionsville’s height. Every player on the Eagles’ roster is listed at 6-foot or taller, with Gunnar Vannatta outsizing everyone on the court at 6-11. Anthony Scales had it going early for Zionsville, as the 6-4 senior forward scored nine points in the first four minutes to help the Eagles build their double-figure lead. Scales entered the game averaging 14 points and finished with 20 points on a 6-of-12 night from the floor, knocking down all three of his triples.
“The first half, we capitalized. They did a really good job of moving the basketball, driving the lane, kicking it,” Elliott said. “We really did a good job. I was so proud of them handling that because this young team I have, they’ve never seen that. They’ve never played against a kid that tall.
“Now, it was just all about they trusted each other.”
Elliott called an early timeout to talk to his team, and his message got across as the Indians responded with a 22-9 run to take a brief lead in the second quarter. The hosts got hot from beyond the arc, knocking down five 3s in the first half and showing a willingness to attack the middle of Zionsville’s 2-3 zone.
Eric Troutman connected on three 3s to tally 13 points. Joseph Jones also added 13 with three more 3s.
“Being able to adjust my shot on floaters and getting in the paint, just doing different moves to get open and relying on other players (helped against the height),” Jones said.
After the Eagles’ 9-0 third-quarter run, the Indians never got within four points for the remainder of the game despite an attempted late run that cut the Eagles’ lead to five with less than 30 seconds left.
Anderson will face Shenandoah next Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
