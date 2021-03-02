RICHMOND — A broken leg kept Monet Bowling, wife of Anderson boys basketball coach Donnie Bowling, away from Richmond's Tiernan Center on Tuesday night for her husband's first postseason game with the Indians.
Any pain was lessened considerably, thanks to Anderson's 46-32 win over winless Muncie Central in the opener of Class 4A Sectional 9.
This was a much more difficult endeavor for the Indians (10-10) than the final score indicated, as the Bearcats (0-21) created problems for much of the game and held Anderson scoreless for the final seven minutes and 40 seconds of the first half.
Junior Tyrelle Wills bookended two strong spurts, the latter enabling the Indians to pull away, and he ended with a game-high 17 points.
"Defensively, we just had a good game plan," Bowling said. "I think it was just getting out on the shooters and playing defense, and eventually the offense would come around later. That's how we got around (the drought), making stops."
Anderson defeated Muncie Central 89-86 in overtime Feb. 6, and Bowling said he wanted to slow the pace down this time against a team that could push it.
The Indians, and Wills, got out of the gates quickly against a Bearcats squad that arrived 30 minutes before the scheduled start (the tip was delayed 10 minutes). But the Indians were slowed considerably in the second quarter.
Wills buried three 3-pointers, sparking Anderson to a 19-14 advantage at the first break. A basket by Ja'Quan Ingram 20 seconds into the second period added to the lead.
Those were the only points the Indians scored in the quarter. They missed their next eight shots, while Muncie Central closed to within 21-20 with 1:25 left and forced a turnover as Anderson was holding for a final shot. The Indians had the one-point lead at the half.
The Bearcats got the lead less than a minute into the second half on a Ben Watkins bucket, but Ingram countered with a one-handed hoop. Anderson retook command at 23-22 and didn't give it up again.
But Muncie Central kept the Indians in check and was within 30-28 with 6:47 left in the game, after the Indians had committed turnovers on their first three possessions of the final quarter.
A three-point play by sophomore Jaylen Murphy made it a five-point game, then Wills connected off a feed from Marcus Armstrong and then stole a pass and drove to the hole, and it was 38-30.
The Indians extended it to a game-high lead at 43-30 with just over a minute to go, and were able to exhale and celebrate the program's first postseason win in three years.
"I don't want to jinx myself, but one of our goals was to win 10 games," Bowling said. "We wanted to win Madison County (Tournament), and we didn't get that, and we wanted to win the (North Central Conference) and we didn't get that. We won 10 games and hopefully we can go on from there. For the program and for me, this is a big win."
Ingram ended with eight points and 10 rebounds, and Murphy had seven points. James Glazebrooks recorded five points and six assists.
Anderson returns to Richmond on Friday for a 6 p.m. semifinal against Pendleton Heights (8-14), which drew a first-round bye. The Indians beat the Arabians 59-56 at PH on Feb. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.