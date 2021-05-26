PENDLETON -- Anderson's baseball squad probably didn't need a lot of help from Richmond in its Class 4A Sectional 9 matchup Wednesday night.
But what largesse came the Indians' way, they gladly accepted, and they extended their season with a 10-0 win in six innings at Pendleton Heights.
And while there weren't that many big plays offensively by Anderson (18-13), there were plenty that didn't go as well for Richmond (5-13).
The Indians scored five runs on wild pitches, passed balls or errors, and Red Devil hurlers issued 10 walks. Richmond committed three errors.
While Anderson had just six hits, three were triples. No. 1 hitter Jacob Lee delivered a pair of three-baggers, the second coming with the bases loaded in the fourth, and Allen had one, also in the fourth, that drove a run home.
On the mound, Isaiah Allen and Linkin Talley combined to keep Richmond off the board.
Allen gave up three hits in the first two innings and none in two frames after that and struck out five. Talley pitched two perfect innings.
After Richmond left two aboard in the first, the Indians' first two batters scored, no thanks to the Devils' defense.
Lee walked and Brooks reached on an error. Lee came home on an overthrow by the catcher while pinch runner Jake Wilson was stealing second, and Wilson scored on a passed ball.
Lee tripled in the third and came home on a wild pitch, and it was 3-0.
Anderson broke it open with six in the fourth, with a second triple by Lee the big blow.
The run-rule clincher came after Lee walked and stole second and Brooks singled to right, scoring Lee.
"We hit it when we needed to. We pitched it well, and we defended well," Anderson coach Adrian Heim said. "We just come to play. That's the bottom line. If we come to play, we can beat anybody, and if we don't come to play, we'll get beat."
The Indians will return to Bill Stoudt Field on Friday for a semifinal with PH (15-15), a 9-0 winner over Greenfield-Central in the sectional opener. The teams did not meet in the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.