YORKTOWN — After opening up the season splitting both of its home meets against Hagerstown and Jay County, Anderson’s swim teams suffered their first sweep in Yorktown on Thursday. Despite a handful of first-place finishes, the boys fell to the Tigers, 101-84, and the girls, 117-59.
“I am not really thrilled with the way we swam as a team,” Anderson head coach Jeff Eddy said. “Our depth swimmers did fantastic, but a lot our upper swimmers did not swim the way they are capable of. We need to evaluate it and come in with a renewed attitude next week.”
Despite the individual struggles, the Tribe saw a strong performance from its relay teams. The team of juniors Carson Smitherman, Dayton Edwards, Isaac Hanauer and sophomore Aidan Barrett won the boys 200-meter free relay with a time of 1:37.42. Edwards and Barrett returned, alongside Smitherman and sophomore Sam Eskew to win the final race of the night in the boys 400 free relay with a time of 3:34.34.
“Our relays were really good swims, and Dayton Edwards had a nice meet out of the top group,” Eddy said. “I really can’t say anything he did (poorly). I thought he performed very well. They looked like they came here to swim the relays.”
Along with his top finish in both relays, Edwards took first in the boys 100 backstroke and the boys 100 fly with a time of 55.94. Eddy said the team has three really strong legs in the relay and is looking to further develop the fourth.
“The nice thing is that they are all junior class and younger,” Eddy said. “That gives us more time to work on developing them even more.”
In the girls races, sophomore Amber Lindzy brought home Anderson’s lone girls top finish in the 500 free with a time of 5:39.51. Eddy said she fought through that race and came out on top.
On the boards, senior Jackson Stephenson took first place out of four divers with a score of 195.35. Stephenson said it wasn’t his best performance, but he felt pretty confident.
“I got some pretty good height on my bounces, but I felt like I was rotating pretty well,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson challenged himself on his second and sixth dives, upping his dive difficulty into the No. 2 rankings. Both of his dives in the two rankings scored fives and sixes from the judges.
“It’s always good hearing that it’s a bigger difficulty, but it’s always very hard to hit a two,” Stephenson said. “Inward one-and-a-half are always my favorite. I always enjoy that dive and make a clean entry. It’s always fun.”
Finishing out its first road meet, Eddy said that the team needs to get past the mentality of not being at its own pool.
“They need to carry that intensity that I saw at home on the road,” Eddy said. “They came in and made a bunch of excuses like the water is hotter than ours, or this pool is darker than ours, and that gets in their head. We got to realize that it’s still water, and we have to take that and not worry about it.”
Other notable finishes in the meet included Smitherman, who took first place in the boys 50 free with a time of 23.96, Barrett, who took first in the boys 100 free with a time of 52.89 and freshman Robby James, who finished first in the boys 100 free with a time of 1:37.59. Diving heads to Pendleton Heights on Saturday, and the whole team will take on Marion on the road Tuesday.
