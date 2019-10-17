ANDERSON – Triple 75-lap features for three divisions will close out the oval racing season at Anderson Speedway this weekend.
The final night of racing is set for Oct. 26 with the World Championship Trailer Race and Front Wheel Drive Figure-8 action.
This Saturday, Wolfe Rich Insurance is sponsoring 75-lap feature events for the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, PGG Enterprise Thunder Cars and the Pro Compacts.
For the first time, the Pro Compacts will also be in action through the crossover.
Four different drivers have scored victories in late model action for the local division and the touring Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Models.
Former champion Jeff Marcum has visited the Star Financial Winner’s Circle five times during the 2019 season. Newly crowned Anderson Speedway and CRA champion Zachary Tinkle recorded two victories during the year.
Billy VanMeter and Ronnie Rose also recorded late model feature wins this season.
Dustin Sapp won five times in Thunder Car action, including the prestigious Best Way Disposal National Crown. But he was challenged throughout the second half of the season by Robbie Wyman and Frankie Oakes, both of whom scored feature wins.
Visiting driver Dale Harper won the season-opening event.
Eight different drivers were winners in the Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division and Vore’s Compact Touring Series in 2019.
Michael McKinnon has been the hottest driver of late, recording three victories. Champion Ricky Craig won twice.
Other winners included Alex Abbott, Cory Plunkett, Elliott McKinney, Don VanValkenburg, Trent Gossar and Gary Eaton Jr.
Qualifying is set for 4:30 p.m. with racing at 6.
Adult tickets are $15 and tickets are $4 for children between the ages of 6 and 12. Children under the age of 6 are admitted free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.