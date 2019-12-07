NEW CASTLE — Cole McDaniel broke Anderson’s heart Friday night at New Castle Fieldhouse.
The Trojans trailed the Indians 53-52 with 30 seconds left. Anderson smothered New Castle on the inbounds play, forcing a timeout from coach Daniel Cox with 17 seconds left.
McDaniel got the ball on the ensuing play and drove through the middle of the lane, letting a short floater go. The ball bounced around the rim a few times and dropped with 0.9 seconds left, allowing the Trojans to escape with a 54-53 win.
“We knew (McDaniel) was just going to bury his head and drive it. That’s what he’s done the three games previous. We talked about it, and we knew that was going to be kind of the deciding factor,” Anderson coach Mike Elliott said. “He kind of willed his way through.”
McDaniel finished with 13 points and was New Castle’s second-leading scorer behind William Grieser, who tallied 19.
It seemed like Anderson (0-3) had enough poise to weather New Castle’s late run, but the Trojans (2-2) showed late resolve, forcing a turnover near halfcourt that led to an easy layup from Grieser with a minute left to cut the deficit to a point. Anderson missed the front end of a one-and-one with 30 seconds left to set up McDaniel’s game-winner.
Nothing came easy for either team. Elliott told the Indians the game was going to be low-scoring, and they’d have to grind.
New Castle practiced patient offense and kept the Indians in a defensive stance for extended periods of time, waiting for good looks at the basket to open up. That patient approach grew the Trojans’ lead to as many as 11 early in the second quarter.
Grieser wound up being the beneficiary of that patient approach early on, scoring seven points in the first quarter and 11 in the half before Anderson’s defense increased its tenacity, making a late run to close the half.
The Indians forced five first-half turnovers, two of which occurred toward the end of the second quarter when they were trying to chip away at the Trojans’ lead. Anderson closed the half on an 11-2 run and overcame some untimely fouls to tie the game at the break.
“We got stops and we got rebounds,” Elliott said. “We got out and got a chance to push and attack and do some things that we kind of hung our hat on.”
Marcus Armstrong completed the run when he caught an inbounds pass with 3.6 seconds left, took a couple of dribbles and buried a contested 3 from just inside halfcourt to level the score at 24.
Anderson rode that momentum into the third quarter, building a seven-point lead with the help of a few layups by Davyeon Turner, who led the visitors with 14 points on five makes and a pair of 3s.
The Indians grabbed the lead at the 5:35 mark of the third quarter and held it until the final second of the fourth.
“It’s like every game we play, we get better. The first half against Pendleton (Heights), the third quarter (against) Lapel and now three-and-three-quarters as far as this game,” Elliott said. “It kind of hurts because they did play better.”
Anderson will search for its first win when it hosts Arsenal Tech at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.