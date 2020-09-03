ANDERSON — Indiana Sires Stakes action is in full swing at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino as the evening’ 14-race card Wednesday featured two divisions for the 3-year-old trotting fillies and two divisions for the 2-year-old trotting colts. The sophomores were squaring off in Round 5 of their seven-round series while it was the fourth of six rounds for the 2-year-old competitors.
The divisional heavyweights in the 3-year-old trotting filly ranks drew away from each other and were decisive winners in their respective divisions. May Baby and James Yoder looked every bit the part of a 1-9 favorite as they coasted to an open length victory in the first division. Stopping the timer in 1:53, May Baby moved to the lead just after the half and never looked back — finishing 11 lengths in front of her next closest competitor.
Owned by Cheyenne Yoder and trained by James Yoder, the daughter of Guccio and Free Wheeling improved her lifetime record to 17-9-3-1 while pushing her lifetime bankroll to $307,865.
In the second division, Rock Swan continued her winning ways to score in 1:54.4. Driven by regular pilot Trace Tetrick, Rock Swan made her game-winning move down the backside and held off a late surge from Queen Margherita late in the lane to get the win by a head and record her fifth consecutive victory.
With the win, the daughter of Swan For All and Jolly Jessica improved her seasonal record to 7-5-2-0. The Erv Miller trainee has never finished worse than second in 18 lifetime starts. Owned in partnership by S&R Racing and Anthony Lombardi, Rock Swan has now earned $487,922 in lifetime purses.
In the 2-year-old trotting colt ranks, Breckenridge and Dan Shetler also continued their winning ways to capture the first division in 1:56.4. After a busy mile, Breckenridge dug in gamely late in the lane to hold off Brookview Bolt and Sam Widger to get the win by a head. The 1:56.4 clocking was a new lifetime best for the freshman colt and his second consecutive victory in stakes action.
The homebred son of Class Included and Dazzling Miss is owned in partnership by Shetler and Dojea Stables and has now bankrolled $67,132 in career earnings. Breckenridge has now won three of five lifetime starts in his young career.
In the final division of stakes action, King Felix and Doug Rideout turned in a near gate-to-wire effort to score in 1:58. Using a :28.1 final quarter, King Felix held off a late surge from Flying Swan and Jay Cross to get the win by nearly two lengths. The 1:58 clocking was a new lifetime best for the freshman colt.
Trained by Rideout, King Felix recorded his fourth win from eight seasonal starts. The son of Pine Credit and Missy Hall is owned by Matthew Miller and has now earned $41,525 in lifetime purses.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Hoosier Park on Thursday with two divisions for the 2-year-old pacing fillies. The evening’s 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 in Races 3-6 and a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool in the last race of the program.
